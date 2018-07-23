Aimee Hall of ‘Floribama Shore’ Sued While Filming

Floribama Shore’s Aimee Hall has been sued over an altercation that took place while filming, according to Page Six. The outlet reports that the incident allegedly ended in a physical attack.

Melissa Bensinger says that she was “attacked” by Ms. Hall who “forcefully punch[ed] her in the face,” reports Page Six. Documents obtained by the outlet read, “After battering [Bensinger], Aimee Hall, along with several other cast members of ‘Floribama Shore’ and other agents or employees of Defendant, 495 Productions Holdings, fled the scene.”

Hall is a fan-favorite on MTV’s Floribama Shore, but this isn’t the first time she’s gotten into trouble with the authorities. According to WFLA, she assaulted a Panama City native in May and was arrested. “The victim allegedly told Hall she was not making Panama City Beach look good and that’s when she was allegedly struck.” The victim confirmed that her nose had been broken, according to WFLA. Radar Online obtained documents from the reporting officer that read, “The female stated Aimee, who is part of the TV show ‘Floribama,’ was making ‘PCB ratchet,” the report read. “Aimee said the two continued to argue when she (Aimee) threw a cup of water on the female, then left. Aimee stated furthermore, prior in the evening, the same female had pushed her while in the bathroom.”

It is unclear if the two attacks were one in the same.

And just who is Aimee Hall?

Hall hails from Perdido, Alabama, and is a self-described Princess Goddess Mermaid. MTV writes, “Not afraid to say what’s on her mind, she keeps the whole house in line with her down home wisdom mixed with a little potty mouth.”

Is she taken? Nope. Hall was on and off again with a guy she’d previously dated for ten years, but once she found out he impregnated another woman, she cut ties with him.

In a phone interview with al.com, Hall said, “I am not an actress. I’m just me… I have the biggest personality, I know. I’m super-goofy. I’m serious, too. I’m a hot mess.”

Prior to being on the show, she made a living working at The Scrap Yard bar in Bay Minette.