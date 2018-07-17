Amber Martorana and Dave Flahtery on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 7

On Married at First Sight, the point is for three couples to be matched together by counselors, psychologists and dating experts, in a marital experiment, hopefully ending in wedded bliss. It’s basically a modern twist on arranged marriage, for reality television. On season 7 of the show, three couples are created in the state of Texas, putting together a cast of mixed personalities. Amber Martorana and Dave Flahtery are one of the couples involved in this season’s experiment. They marry, go on a honeymoon, move in together, and try out married life, with the hope of a forever commitment. Then, at the end of 8 weeks, they are given the choice whether to continue on with the marriage or get divorced.

As reported by E! News, Martorana is senior division order analyst and she has been single for a couple years. Meanwhile, Flahtery is a senior portfolio manager, who is looking for an independent woman and he definitely has a force to be reckoned with when it comes to Martorana.

According to Martorana’s Lifetime bio, “Growing up, Amber’s parents did not have the best marriage and sadly, they ended up getting divorced when she was in her twenties. Because of this, she is very picky and cautious when it comes to dating. Amber is looking for a confident, successful man who is trustworthy, outgoing and kind. She refuses to be with someone who is arrogant and judgmental. A positive attitude is vital to the success of any relationship and her partner must possess this quality. She is tired of dating liars and cheats and feels as if she has exhausted all options in Dallas.”

Martorana is 36 years old and she works in the oil and gas industry. She said she needs structure in her life. She enjoys working, relaxing and going to the gym and she also loves her cat. She says she wants a partner in life and wants to have a baby, expressing to the cameras that “the clock is ticking.”

Flahtery is a “routine guy” and likes to play sports. He also enjoys cooking healthy foods at home. He works in the finance industry and has the same friends since school. He enjoys spending time with their families, but also wants to have his own.

Their lifestyle, along with their lifetime goals are similar. Amber’s mother hopes her “princess” gets her “happily ever after”.

Amber and Dave were pleased with one another’s looks when seeing each other for the first time, on the wedding day. After marrying, the two found out that they live close to each other and they go to the same gym.

Now let’s get into a couple spoilers on the couple. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers or predictions, STOP READING NOW.

Amber and Dave definitely have sex on their wedding night and each say they look forward to a long life together, but in previews, Dave becomes increasingly annoyed or fed up with Amber. He also discusses the possibility of getting a divorce. By the looks of things, our prediction is that the couple is no longer together.