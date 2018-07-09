‘American Ninja Warrior’ 2018 Schedule & Time Tonight

American Ninja Warrior airs its 6th episode of season 10 tonight on the NBC channel, but with a brief interruption. President Donald Trump will be making his Supreme Court Announcement at 9 p.m. ET, which comes right in the middle of tonight’s American Ninja Warrior show. According to Variety, NBC will reportedly pause its regularly scheduled programming for approximately 20 minutes for the big news. American Ninja Warrior will be shown in its entirety and will resume its episode, immediately following the Supreme Court announcement. The episode, consequently, will run until 10:20 p.m. ET. The remainder of the hour will then be filled with Dateline NBC. West coast time zones will carry out their normal TV schedule.

Tonight’s episode features the Minneapolis City Qualifiers and the official synopsis of the episode states, “Competitors in the Minneapolis qualifiers face obstacles, including Double Twister and Diamond Dash.” Next week’s episode will feature the Los Angeles City Finals and the plot description reads, “Men and women from all walks of life and every corner of the country come together to pursue their common dream of reaching Mount Midoriyama, the world’s most notorious obstacle course.” This will air on July 16, 2018.

If you would like to watch tonight’s show, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch American Ninja Warrior live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch American Ninja Warrior live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch American Ninja Warrior live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch American Ninja Warrior live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Amazon also has season 10 episodes of American Ninja Warrior for purchase, either individually or for the entire season. Find them here.