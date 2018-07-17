America’s Got Talent 2018 is fully underway and the initial auditions are over. Now, contestants head into the judges’ cuts. Five of the contestants are winners of the golden buzzers. All four of the judges, plus host Tyra Banks, were able to reward one contestant each, based on their first audition. The golden buzzer sends the performer straight to the live shows. As part of the judges’ cuts, the second round of auditions is made up of four episodes, with four celebrity guest judges participating. Each of the four judges has the opportunity to bless a contestant with a golden buzzer reward as well. This year’s celebrity guest judges are Ken Jeong, Martina McBride, Chris Hardwick, and Olivia Munn.

Before new golden buzzer rewards are given, let’s get to know more about the acts who received the first five. Read on below and see each of their audition performances.

Amanda Mena



Amanda Mena is a 15-year-old singer, who hails from Boston, Massachusetts. Previously, Mena appeared on La Voz Kids. Mena was born in the Dominican Republic and Billboard reported that she struggled with bullies in school because of her English speaking. Mel B was the judge who hit the golden buzzer for Mena.

Courtney Hadwin



Courtney Hadwin amazed the judges with her unique singing skills and she is just 13 years old. A shy girl, one wouldn’t expect for her to be such an outgoing performer. Hadwin hails from County Durham, England. Hadwin chose to perform Otis Redding’s “Hard to Handle” for her AGT audition and judge Howie Mandel hit the golden buzzer for her. Prior to being on AGT, Hadwin was on The Voice Kids UK in 2017 and came in amid the top 6 in the competition.

Makayla Phillips



Makayla Phillips is 15 and she is a singer from Canyon Lake, California. For her audition, she performed the song “Warrior” by Demi Lovato and Heidi Klum gave her the golden buzzer. Giving this reward to her, Klum received a lot of flack from viewers on social media, as reported by Good Housekeeping. Twitter users complained that too many singers were given the golden buzzers this season.

Michael Ketterer



Clearly, this competition is full of singers and that includes 40-year-old Michael Ketterer, from Orange County, California. Michael Ketterer was given the golden buzzer for his singing, as well as his loving backstory, and Simon Cowell was the one who gave Ketterer the big AGT honor. Ketterer has adopted five children, with the blessing of his wife and daughter, making him now a father of six. He also works as a pediatric nurse, according to Knox News. When speaking to Ketterer after his audition, Cowell said, “Well, Michael, you know what, when we find singers on these shows, is it about being technical or is it about being relevant? And sometimes, for me, it’s just about being real and a surprise. I’m being honest with you because you were so nervous. I was concerned for you, but I think sometimes actions speak louder than words.”

Zurcaroh



Zurcaroh is an acrobatics group, with ages that range from 8-39. The group hails from Austria and previously won the golden buzzer also on the 2017 season of France’s Got Talent. The group is directed by Brazilian choreographer Peterson da Cruz Hora. Host Tyra Banks was the one who gave them the golden buzzer on AGT.