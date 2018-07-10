‘America’s Got Talent’ 2018 Schedule Into Judges’ Cuts

America’s Got Talent 2018 is well underway, and the initial auditions are soon coming to a close. Up until this point, new episodes have been airing once per week, with reruns on additional dates. Get the rundown on the schedule, going into the Judges’ Cuts this season below, as well as info on how to watch the show online and more.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” 2018 REMAINING AUDITIONS SCHEDULE: The auditions for this season end on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. A special titled “Best of Auditions,” revisiting some of the biggest moments from the season so far, will air on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT SEASON 13 JUDGES’ CUTS SCHEDULE: The Judges’ Cuts begin on July 17, 2018, but they will conclude Tuesday, August 7, 2018. There will then be three weeks of live quarterfinals to run each Tuesday and Wednesday from August 14 to August 29, 2018.

AGT 2018 GUEST JUDGES: All four of the main cast of judges, along with last season’s host, Tyra Banks, have returned. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel are all back on the judges’ panel. According to Gold Derby, Olivia Munn has been revealed to be joining as a guest judge during the Judges’ Cuts.

AGT 2018 TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here.

HOW TO WATCH “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” 2018 ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. In addition, Amazon has NBC available to watch online, so that customers can watch their favorite NBC shows. It’s available instantly.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you can’t watch America’s Got Talent live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app. If you can’t watch AGT live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch the show live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.