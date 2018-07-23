Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky Update: Are They Still Together?

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are one of the couples on the show 90 Day Fiance and they have had their fair share of issues. Toborowsky has not had a job yet during the course of their relationship and marriage. He also struggles to keep a roof over their head, without assistance from a friend of his. Suwan married Toborowsky and moved to the United States for a better life with Toborowsky, but the two are broke and Toborowsky’s family is not supportive of the relationship.

All of the moving around, the lack of support, and Toborowsky’s financial problems definitely have taken their toll on the couple’s relationship. On an episode of the show, Suwan confessed to the cameras that, “Sometimes, I just think in my mind, Why am I still with this guy? I do love David a lot, but I’m still [not] sure if love is enough. Right now, I think he’s trying very hard. It’s not easy for him, and I understand that.”

During the tell-all episodes of this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, it seems that Suwan may intend to move back to Thailand. She had previously voiced that she missed home and wanted to go back. But, what would this mean for her marriage to Toborowsky? Whether Suwan is leaving Toborowsky or just quitting the show, it is currently unknown, but she did post this message on Instagram, just before the tell-all episode aired:

Good evening everyone, I hope you all haveing [sic] a great Saturday night. Tomorrow night is my last episode, I’m so ready for it! What about you? Whatever will be will be, but my life is still going on. Thank you for all [sic] nice comments. Thank you for your all support, Thank you for love [sic] me on the show. Thank you for be [sic] my friends and fans. Thank you for your following. I have nothing to say, but I wish the best for you all.

The most recent photo that Suwan has posted of herself with Toborowsky on Instagram, was on July 9, 2018, so she and Toborowsky do appear to still be together. Toborowsky posted a photo with Suwan, on his own Instagram account, just one week ago.

