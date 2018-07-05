Anthony ‘Ant’ Anstead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

FLip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa has been making headlines for months now.

She first came into prominence in 2013, after her series, Flip or Flop, premiered. The show featured Christina and her now ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

In December 2016, the pair publicly announced their split. One month later, they filed for divorce. The details that have since been leaked about their separation have made for some headline-worthy news. Now, Christina is seeing a new man.

Read on for details about Anthony Ant Anstead, Christina El Moussa’s boyfriend.

1. He’s the Co-Host of ‘Wheeler Dealers’

Anstead is a British TV presenter and the co-host of the show Wheeler Dealers. He took the job over from Edd China. Anstead also co-presents the show For the Love of Cars with Philip Glenister, which he describes as a series that “celebrates our love affair with classic cars.”

Anstead is a widely known ‘car nut’; asked where his passion for cars comes from, he says, “As a kid I always had Lego and Mecchano, model sets. I built Go Karts when I was 10 or 11, and threw my brothers down the hill in them. I built my first car at 16. I was really lucky, because at the back of my parents’ house, there was a block of about five garages. My parents had one of them, the rest belonged to neighbours, but within about a year I’d filled all the garages.”

Anthony goes on to say his first car was an orange MG Midget with a black hood.

2. He Published a Book Titled ‘Robbers: The Story of the British Police Car’

Anstead has solidified his love of cars by publishing the book Cops and Robbers: The Story of the British Police Car.

Harper Collins’ synopsis for the book reads, “TV presenter and all-round car nut Ant Anstead takes the reader on a journey that mirrors the development of the motor car itself from a stuttering 20mph annoyance that scared everyone’s horses to 150mph pursuits with aerial support and sophisticated electronic tracking.”

Anstead was born in Plymouth, Devon, in 1979. In the late 1990s, he became a Police Constable before becoming a member of the Tactical Firearms Team in Welwyn Garden City. Around this time, he began restoring cars. Something fans may not know is that he also played semi-professional football for over 15 years. He played hundreds of matches at Ryman and conference levels; he also changed positions in his career from goalkeeper to striker.

3. He Is In the Process of Getting a Divorce

Anstead is in the process of getting a divorce from his estranged wife, Louise. The two share two children back in England.

El Moussa is supportive of Anstead going through the divorce process. She tells People, “I’ve been through it myself, so I understand the process and am very supportive,” she says.

Fortunately, she adds, her kids are big fans of the car enthusiast. “My kids love him,” Christina says. Brayden and Anstead “have a great time together, playing and doing boy stuff,” while Taylor is even more attached: “Taylor asks me questions like, ‘When is Ant getting divorced? You need to marry that one.’”

4. Christina Says She Can See Herself Getting Married to Him

In a Fourth of July tribute to my American friends Simon our British sound man has donned a 🇺🇸 shirt…. sadly TV continuity means I am somewhat “held back”….. so……. American underpants if I may!! 😂😂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 happy 4th you lovely lot x x @wheelerdealers pic.twitter.com/ow8sSJuVHT — Ant Anstead (@AntAnstead) July 4, 2018

In a recent interview with People, Christina said, “I can see myself getting married to him… He’s so down-to-earth, and we have so much in common. We basically do the same thing, so he gets what my world is like, and he’s just rolled with the punches and handled everything so well.”

It seems like Anstead may not think this is out of the question. On a recent Instagram post, he wrote that El Moussa was a “unicorn”, adding, “She is a walking testament that the strongest people are not those who show strength in front of us, but those who win battles we know nothing about! Everyone has the right to be happy!”

5. They Have Been Dating Since Last November

El Moussa has been dating Anstead since last November and the two seem to be very in love.

In an Instagtam post from late June, Christina wrote, “Ant Anstead I’m the luckiest girl on the planet to call you mine. You complete me. ♥️”

The two met through a mutual friend, and have been together ever since. Christina tells People, “I was definitely not looking to meet anyone. I remember saying, ‘No matter what, I’m not dating anyone for a year, and don’t let anyone near me.'”