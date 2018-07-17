Anuel Releases New Album: ‘Real Hasta La Muerte’

Anuel released his new album, “Real Hasta La Muerte,” hours before he is due to be released from a Miami prison. The Puerto Rican trap rapper, whose real name is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, was sentenced in April 2016 to 30 months in jail on a weapon possession charge. Cops found three guns, 12 clips and 152 rounds of ammunition in his car after he and his friends had left a nightclub in the Santurce district of San JuanTelemundo. Anuel is quoted in that story as saying, “I do not understand what is happening to me right now.”

The new album was announced just after midnight on July 17 via Anuel’s Facebook page. The album became available to stream starting at 9 a.m. on the same day.

The 12-track album is produced by Chris Jeday, a fellow Puerto Rican native. The album also features Zion, Ozun, Nengo Flow and Wisin. on different tracks, according to Billboard. The website says the album’s release date was “kept tightly under wraps.” Fans believed that the album wouldn’t be released until Anuel was free. The Billboard report says that Anuel’s ability to produce an album while in prison will be the subject of their planned interview with him. Anuel’s official website is inundated with merchandise featuring the name of his latest album.

In May 2018, Anuel was sent to see out his sentence in a Miami halfway house. Around that time his lawyer, Edwin Prado, had said that Anuel would be released from the prison system on July 17. In June, Anuel was sent back to prison to see out his sentence, according to Latin music blog Remezcla. Prado told the blog that Anuel’s return to jail was “not related to any conduct or violation during the time he spent [in the] halfway house. It seems to be related to conduct while he was in prison or security reasons only [the Bureau of Prisons] can confirm.” Prado also told Metro Puerto Rico that “one day” officials told Anuel that he could not go to work. Prado said that Anuel’s “behavior was good. He never arrived late, he was always doing what he was told, working.”

Since his arrest, Anuel’s fans, friends and management company have used the hastag “FreeAnuel” to draw attention to his case. Anuel’s father is Jose Gazmey, who was a vice president at Sony Music in Puerto Rico, reports iPauta. The website said that Gazmey studied music at Berkley and helped to manage the career of Anuel’s friend, Tempo. Puerto Rican radio host, Mario Rivera, told iPauta, “Anuel comes from a good family; His father and his sisters are excellent. He has talent and the musical vein is present.”