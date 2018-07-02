‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2018 Cast Spoilers

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on August 7, 2018, on the ABC network and the BIP5 cast has been revealed. Now, before we get into the big cast reveal, keep in mind that the identities of the participants may spoil some of Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. If you do not want to know who some of Kufrin’s cast-offs are, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get to know the Bachelor In Paradise 2018 cast members. According to the BIP cast preview, the people who are participating this season include Eric Bigger, Chelsea Roy, Bibiana Julian, Krystal Nielson, Tia Booth, Joe Amabile, Nysha Norris, Annaliese Puccini, Kendall Long, Jordan Kimball, David Ravitz, Nick Spetsas, John Graham, Astrid Loch, Angela Amezcua, Kenny King and Kevin Wendt. Have a look at the cast introductions above.

Generally, more participants join the show throughout the season and Reality Steve has reported several other potential cast members who may be coming aboard at certain points. These people include Colton Underwood, Chris Randone, Connor Obrochta, Leo Dottavio, Kamil Nicalek, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, Caroline Lunny, Jacqueline Trumbull, Jenna Cooper, Jubilee Sharpe, and Shushanna Mkrtychyan. Underwood and Tia Booth carried on a romance prior to his going on The Bachelorette, so it’s definitely a possibility that they could pick up where they left off, especially since he first told Kufrin that “timing” was the reason he and Booth didn’t work out.

In the past, some relationships formed on Bachelor in Paradise have resulted in weddings, which have taken place at the beginning of each season. Former cast members Evan Bass and Carly Waddell tied the knot on the show, as did several others. This season, however, it doesn’t look like any weddings will take place. But, with fan-favorites Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon getting engaged, perhaps they’ll appear on the show. After all, the official ABC synopsis of the new season states that, “With summer in full swing, it’s time for a new group of former breakout bachelors and bachelorettes (from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette) to take another shot at love as they live together in a dreamy oasis in Mexico when Bachelor in Paradise returns for Season 5 … As they have some fun in the sun, America will witness whether they fall in love or are reintroduced to heartbreak. This season will be sure to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history. Which romantic hopefuls will follow in the footsteps of Jade and Tanner or Carly and Evan? And for anyone wondering where Paradise could lead them, newly engaged Ashley and Jared have proven that anything is possible when it comes to true love!”

When it comes to engagements this season during filming, Reality Steve has reported that he doesn’t believe any take place. Fans will just have to be satisfied with a few dating relationships and lots of drama. According to male model Jordan Kimball, from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, he has found someone on BIP5. He told Refinery29 that, “I do find someone for me in Paradise. It ends on a very good note.” We wonder who takes the bait with Kimball this season …