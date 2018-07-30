‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Men Tell-All Episode Spoilers

As The Bachelorette 2018 season starts to wind down, the Men Tell-All episode approaches. But, before we get into spoilers on the special episode and additional info, THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. So, if you do not want any spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

Tonight airs the Men Tell-All episode and Becca Kufrin comes face-to-face with the men she’s eliminated throughout the season. There are a several men who will not be attending, however. The final 2 this season are Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann, according to Reality Steve, so they will not be a part of the special. They were not present for the taping over the weekend.

Another former contestant, who Reality Steve reported was not there, is Lincoln Adim. Over the course of the season, several reports came out about Adim and one involved a court case. People reported that Adim was convicted of battery and assault, after groping a woman on a cruise in 2016. Press Secretary Jake Wark of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office stated that, “The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years. If he complies with the judge’s orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars. By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender.” Contestants Clay, Mike, and Ryan were also absent from the special.

The official synopsis of tonight’s episode states that, “The most memorable bachelors from this season – including Chris R., Christon, Colton, Connor, David, Jason, Jean Blanc, John, Jordan, Leo, Nick and Wills, as well as Christian, Jake, Joe and Kamil – return to confront each other and Becca one last time to dish the dirt, tell their side of the story and share their emotional departures. Finally, as the clock ticks down on Becca’s journey to find love, a special sneak peek of her dramatic final week with Blake and Garrett is highlighted … Becca finally faces the men she sent home. She tries to offer Jason some much-needed closure. Colton confronts Becca about whether Tia or his virginity had anything to do with his exit. Wills opens his heart to the Bachelorette and wants to understand where their connection went wrong. And Jean Blanc takes a surprising turn in the hot seat opposite Becca. What was the real reason he told her he loved her and then tried to back out?”

According to ABC, tonight’s Men Tell-All episode gives a preview of Bachelor in Paradise. Some of the men who are a part of the new Bachelor in Paradise season, include Colton Underwood, Jordan Kimball and Wills Reid, according to Reality Steve.

When it comes to some of the fights going on during the Men Tell-All, ABC has reported that, “Colton and Jean Blanc waste no time throwing shade at each other and trading explosive barbs. Chris Harrison attempts to get the bottom of why the guys really didn’t like Jordan and his golden underwear, but Jordan goes on the attack. What was behind the animosity between Jordan and David? David accuses Jordan of not being serious about his pursuit of Becca. Jordan sticks to being his unapologetic, confident self.” Reality Steve has reported that Jordan told several people, “Fuck you,” at the Men Tell-All and that he acts the same way as he does on television.

As for Colton’s fighting with Jean Blanc, he told Variety that, “I think you could tell that were some definitely some unexpected things that went on and happened and some emotions that I wasn’t expecting to have tonight. It took a lot of self restraint to stay in my seat when Jean Blanc made that comment because it was something that was so uncalled for, so unnecessary, so disrespectful to not only me but everybody out there in the way he verbalized the female anatomy.”

The men who were called up to the “hot seat” for one-on-one questioning by host Chris Harrison were Chris, Joe, Jordan, Wills, Colton and Jason. During Chris’ sit down, he talks about how downward spiral when it came to his relationship with star Becca Kufrin. When Chris comes face to face with Kufrin, he apparently has some unexpected words. Contestant Joe was let go early, but he’s become a favorite with fans, so he gets his moment as well, according to Reality Steve.

Several men in the “hot seat” talk about their heart break. Wills, Jason and Colton are three of the “heartbroken” men with questions. ABC has reported that, “Wills shares his intimate thoughts about Becca and how difficult it was for him to be sent home. Does he still have more questions about his agonizing goodbye in the Bahamas? Colton, who is still defending his decision to remain a virgin with the men, discusses that life choice. And in one of the most heartwrenching moments, a tearful Jason says he was flat out blindsided when Becca said goodbye to him on the eve of the fantasy suite. Is he still in love with her?” Contestant Jason Tartick has been rumored to be a front-runner for the next star of The Bachelor 2019.”

After appearing on the Men Tell-All, Jason talked about how he’s been honored to have fans and he gushed about the experience to Variety, saying, “I had such a great experience on this journey. I fell in love in a place I never thought I would, and although it didn’t work out in my favor, I would absolutely be willing to take that step up because I feel like I’m in the best position to find love. I would be open to that.”

ABC has reported a surprise guest tonight, so fans will have to wait and see what happens …