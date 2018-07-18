Beyoncé Pregnancy Rumors: Is the Singer Having Another Child?

Beyonce and Jay-Z have had a busy couple of months. They are currently in the midst of their On the Run II Tour, they just released their collaborative album Everything Is Love, and now, rumors have surfaced that the couple may be having another child.

The rumor started at the beginning of the month, when Beyoncé’s fanbase, also known as the Beyhive, began to take notice of the singer’s body language and clothing during performances. A video of Beyoncé performing with Jay-Z caught the attention of fans when she gave her rubbed her belly onstage. It was reminiscent of the way that the singer performed at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, when she was pregnant with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Several fans took to Twitter to support the pregnancy theory. “I watched Beyoncé perform in Rome, Italy,” tweeted radio personality Scottie Beam on July 8th. “I’m just gonna hot take this right now… She might be pregnant. The show felt like Jay-Z feat Beyoncé… and that ain’t normal. At all.”

I watched Beyonce perform in Rome, Italy TODAY. I’m just gonna hottake this right now .. She might be pregnant. — LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) July 9, 2018

The rumors appeared to die down following the video’s release, but they reappeared on Tuesday when fans got their hands on footage of Beyoncé’s performance in Paris over the weekend. The singer can be seen wearing a skintight bodysuit and a heavy jacket, which caused fans to speculate that her baby bump may be growing bigger.

To further complicate matters, Too Fab reports that Beyoncé was recently spotted wearing a shirt with the words “Carter 4” emblazoned on it. Fans have taken this to mean that she is carrying her and Jay’s fourth child.

beyoncé standing on a track that has 4 lanes. she’s also standing next to a big 4. while 4 is her favorite number, is she alluding to the fact that she’s pregnant with her 4th child??? pic.twitter.com/Axe7LzFvmP — IG: foyinog ✨ (@foyinog) July 12, 2018

Once again, fans have taken to Twitter in droves, speculating about when the singer might have gotten pregnant, or if she is even pregnant at all. “Girl, @Beyonce are you pregnant or whut [sic] cause I need to know if you about to cancel these shows,” joked one user.

There were also those who felt that the photos and videos of Beyoncé were being blown out of proportion, and that fans should cool off on the speculation. “Beyoncé is 36 years old and has had 3 children. Having a little belly does not mean she’s pregnant,” wrote one user. “And if she is, we’ll know when she decides to drop a [sic] maternity shoot.” See a few of the divided reactions below.

I don’t want to think Beyoncé is pregnant but I think Beyoncé is pregnant pic.twitter.com/VD02jjDrkw — Grown Man. (@Mo_Sotho) July 11, 2018

Beyoncé prob isn’t even pregnant… she got off stage from a long, hard night of work just to see Beyhive calling her fat because of a few bad angles. Legend doesn’t deserve this. — Rodrigo (@rodrigorefined) July 9, 2018

Beyoncé is really pregnant again.. and she’s about to be a mother of 4 WOW pic.twitter.com/kxDobjuUQ4 — 💘 (@phuckmaraj) July 8, 2018

Beyoncé isn’t pregnant and if y’all believe she is….yikes. Sis had that little belly since Coachella. — .bey. (@Iemmeupgradeyou) July 17, 2018

Why would Beyoncé be pregnant again???? I mean it’s her choice but those speculations are driving me crazy pic.twitter.com/jMQ0fp7Mkq — ☁️ (@ssaraa420) July 9, 2018

Other fans pointed out that Beyoncé having another child would slow down the recording of her next album.

“Please stop putting into the universe that Beyoncé is pregnant bc I really want this B7 album,” wrote one user. “And honestly if she has another child we might not see her ever again.” Another tweeted out: “WOW. Beyoncé really looks pregnant …again. At this rate, B7 isn’t coming ’til 2020 if we’re lucky.”

Check out additional reactions below.

WOW. Beyoncé really looks pregnant …again. At this rate, B7 isn’t coming til 2020 if we’re lucky. pic.twitter.com/jHlQzqgMnD — thee unicorn gangster 🦄 (@geeVONshee) July 17, 2018

Me tryna figure out if that 7 & 4 Beyoncé was showing us was for the B7 album & baby #4. pic.twitter.com/hODPM8UPv6 — Big Mama Miss (@GetItMiss) July 17, 2018

Beyonce is pregnant…she’s about to disappear for another 2 years. pic.twitter.com/ld10x50Sh2 — west (@Cddpwest) July 8, 2018

Neither Beyoncé nor Jay have commented on the rumors. In addition to their silence, the couple posted a photo of themselves on Instagram where it appears that the singer was having a bottle of beer.

Notoriously private about her personal life, Beyoncé spoke to Katie Couric about pregnancy in 2011. “I’ve been trying my best not to lose control,” she said of her eating habits. “Because I’ve met so many people that say, “My second baby, my third baby, I’ve learned my lesson. So I haven’t been going crazy. I know it’s important that I don’t lose myself.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

“I am so anxious!” Beyoncé added. The best thing [about pregnancy] is knowing that my favorite person in the world… I haven’t met them yet. It’s exciting.”