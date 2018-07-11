‘Big Brother’ 20 Time Schedule Change & Live Feeds This Week

What time is Big Brother on TV tonight? Each week, Big Brother 20 airs on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights. The 2018 season schedule is from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT Wednesdays, 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT Thursdays and 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT Sundays. But, this week, Wednesday night’s show will air one hour earlier, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, to accommodate the premiere of new show TKO: Total Knock Out. It’s normal schedule will be resumed next Wednesday. In the meantime, all week long, 24 hours a day, the houseguests are followed by America via the live streaming footage inside the BB20 house.

For those who would like to watch the live feeds, they can do so via CBS All-Access. This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app. With CBS All-Access, fans keep an eye on the cast in the house 24/7, with the live feeds available via All-Access. According to CBS, the live feeds provide a behind-the-scenes look at the action among the cast members, the forming of alliances, betrayals and intimate conversations going on in secret. See each of them at every angle.

All live feeds are available via desktop, mobile phone and streaming media players. There are a couple features that are only available via desktop, though, and one is the fan-created chat rooms. In addition, subscribers can rewind the feeds from the beginning and can view highlights. Again, this is available via desktop. Big Brother Live Feeds are available in the USA only. Some feeds may be edited, delayed, and/or blacked out on occasion at CBS’s discretion. Also, some content may not be suitable for users under 18 years old.

In addition to being about to being able to watch the live feeds, fans can watch the show itself, as well as old Big Brother episodes via CBS All-Access and through Amazon.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

The live feeds for Big Brother 2018 will be available through the CBS All-Access subscription service on a monthly basis. After the free 7-day trial, subscribers can pay with limited commercials $5.99/month or commercial-free for $9.99/month. For more information, visit: https://www.cbs.com/shows/big_brother/live_feed/.

Recently, several of the show’s cast members have come under scrutiny for their actions and words in the house. For example, cast-mate Kaitlyn Herman has been accused of racist remarks after being shown on the live feeds talking to two other houseguests, Tyler and Scottie, when she dropped the n-word, while singing lyrics to Drake’s song “0 to 100”. The lyrics read, “I did go zero to 100 n**ga, real quick.” Apparently, she realized her mistake and said “Oops,” before continuing to mumble lyrics to the song.

Steve Arienta, who was eliminated prior to Herman’s scandal, told Us Weekly that he was shocked over her incident. Arienta’s reaction was, “Not OK. She knows better than that. I’m shocked. That’s shocking to me because that was never done in my presence. I’m telling you right now it’s the first time I’m hearing of this and I’m absolutely kind of floored by it.”

Houseguests JC Mounduix, Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans have also been getting heat for their actions in the house.