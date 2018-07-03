Devin Haney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Blac Chyna is off the market again. According to recent reports, the reality star is dating 19-year-old boxer, Devin Haney, who has been dubbed “the future of boxing” by many outlets.

The last time Chyna made headlines for her love life was just last month, when YBN Almighty Jay confirmed that the two had broken up. TMZ says that Chyna and Haney first hooked up “2 to 3 months ago,” and it’s unclear if Jay is aware of the news.

Interested in learning more about the rumored couple and how their romance started? Read on.

1. Blac Chyna Is 11 Years Older Than Haney

Haney is still a teenager at 19. Blac Chyna, meanwhile, is 30. The 11 year age difference doesn’t seem to pose an issue for the couple, though.

On Instagram, Chyna recently tagged Haney, writing “Hi babe,” on a photo. Haney responded with a heart emoji.

Many of Haney’s fans have been taking to Instagram to write that they hope his relationshi with Blac Chyna doesn’t become a distraction from the sport.

At this point in time, details of their relationship are being kept under wraps. For one thing, it’s unknown if Haney has met Chyna’s two children: Dream Renee Kardashian, and King Cairo Stevenson. Dream is 1, and the daughter of Chyna and Rob Kardashian, while King is 5, and the daughter of Chyna and Tyga.

2. Haney Reached out to Her After Learning They Had the Same Lawyer

So how did it all begin? Surprisingly, the law brought them together. Or a lawyer, at least.

TMZ writes that Haney reached out to Blac Chyna on Instagram after learning that they had the same lawyer.

TMZ also writes that it’s “clear” she was dating Haney while she was with her ex, YBN Almighty Jay, but that has not yet been confirmed.

3. Haney Has Been Retweeting Articles About Him and Blac Chyna Dating

Looks like Blac Chyna is boo'd up with a 19-year-old https://t.co/mTIYCogWVq pic.twitter.com/ta1sJwsiiu — Complex (@Complex) July 2, 2018

If you head over to Haney’s Twitter page, you’ll notice that he has been retweeting articles about him and Blac Chyna. On Monday, he retweeted a Complex article that was captioned, “Looks like Blac Chyna is boo’d up with a 19-year-old.”

These days, the 19-year-old lives in Las Vegas where he’s focusing on boxing every day.

In an interview with Boxing Scene, he said, “The industry and the real fight fans know who I am. They know I can fight. It’s only going to get better. I’m working hard, and I promise that in my next fight, you will see, an even better Devin Haney than before.”

4. He Turned Pro at Age 16

Haney is gifted in the world of boxing. According to ESPN, he was a seven-time national junior amateur champion before he turned pro at age 16 in Mexico (he was not old enough to box in the US).

Before taking on Menard in April, Haney told ESPN, “The boxing world will see something they’ve never seen a 19-year-old professional boxer do.

He continued, “I’m intimidating and I know it. I’m thankful to Showtime and Mason Menard for giving me this opportunity. Unfortunately for him, he will get a chance to see firsthand what all the hype is about. I’ve been sparring with former world champions like Jesse Vargas in preparation for this fight.”

5. He Is Trained and Managed by His Father

William Haney, Haney’s father, is his trainer and manager. He also works with world champion Mike McCallum. Speaking to Fight Network about what it’s like working with the legend, Haney said, “I’ve been working with Mike for about three fights and it’s going great. I’ve learned a lot of things from him.”

ESPN reports that Haney has sparred with Floyd Mayweather and other titleholders like Shawn Porter and Rances Barthelemy.

A confident fighter, Haney told Boxing Scene in May, “I feel like I put on a performance. I was relaxed and did my job. I’m definitely the next superstar. There’s only bigger and better things from here on out. I work very hard. I went in and put on a good performance against a guy that people said could knock me out or hurt me.”

Menard, himself, has admitted that may just be true. Speaking of their fight, he said, “… the kid can definitely fight.”