Blake Horstmann Vs. Garrett Yrigoyen on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 14

Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen have been two of the front-runners on season 14 of The Bachelorette and tonight they head into the overnight dates. Contender Jason Tartick, meanwhile, has been the dark horse in the running. But, before we get into all the spoilers on these men, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know any spoilers on this season’s outcome.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the details on the final 2 men. The man eliminated on the overnight dates is Jason Tartick, leaving Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen vying for star Becca Kufrin’s hand in marriage. During Horstmann’s overnight date, he revealed to Kufrin that he’d been having a hard time with other men being in the picture. He tells her that he’s feeling insecure up against Tartick and Yrigoyen. Fortunately, he didn’t need to feel insecure about Tartick, according to Reality Steve.

So, which one of these two men are this season’s winner? Who won Becca Kufrin’s heart? Who is she engaged to?

Well, according to Reality Steve, the winner of season 14 is Garrett Yrigoyen.

Kufrin met Horstmann ahead of the start of the season, on the After the Final Rose Special for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. The two hit it off and he got the first solo date of the season, but it was Yrigoyen who received the first impression rose and the first kiss. In the weeks leading up to the show, Horstmann was reported as being a part of the final four by Reality Steve, before he was revealed to be the runner-up. Instagram comments and rumors then swirled and there were rumblings that Horstmann was the winner. Unfortunately for Horstmann fans, this is not the case.

When it comes to Horstmann’s overnight date, it has its challenges. ABC writes, “The first lucky man is Blake. Becca leads him to a beautiful hiking path, the Monk’s Trail, but they must respect the rules about no kissing or touching in any way while exploring the pathway. That is quite a challenge for the affectionate couple, but it will assure Becca that their relationship is built on more than physical chemistry. Honesty is one key quality that Becca values, however, Blake has not been truthful about his anguish over her relationships with the other two men. At dinner, Blake admits to his insecurity about his rivals, but what message does that send to Becca?”

As for Yrigoyen, he does come with a little baggage, as he was previously married. His ex-wife’s name is Kayla Cunningham and the two were only married for a couple months. Yrigoyen said that his ex got between him and his family. This has been a subject that Yrigoyen has had to address multiple times on the show. Yrigoyen also dealt with an Instagram scandal outside of the show, while the season aired. He had liked a few inappropriate and offensive posts in past years and they were brought to light as he appeared on the show.