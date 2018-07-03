Boonk Gang: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Boonk Gang was kicked off of Instagram after he posted a video of him giving and receiving oral sex with an unnamed female. The video first appeared on Gang’s story on July 1 but the rapper’s Instagram was not removed until July 2. Gang, whose real name is John Robert Hill Jr, began to trend on Twitter as the word about his raunchy videos spread. At the time his page was deleted, the sex clip story had been viewed five million times. Gang had over five million followers on his page.

Gang has been in the news multiple times since he launched his career in January 2017. His first single, “Muttin,” dropped in July 2017. In the meantime, Gang has been arrested on weapons and drug charges, not to mention being accused of stealing donuts. Gang is a Florida-native who is now based in Los Angeles.

Gang’s Twitter page, still contains some extremely graphic content. On June 30, the rapper tweeted, “I like to have a lot of sex.” Underneath that message, users have been posting the clips that appeared on Gang’s Instagram story.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gang Has Posted Videos of Him Stealing Chicken from Popeye’s & Destroying a Street Vendor’s Stall

Gang had multiple videos across his Instagram page that showed him pulling multiple pranks. Those clips are usually accompanied by Gang using his catchphrase, “Boonk gang! Whole lotta gang s***!” Videos have been shot in California, Florida and New York. During one video, Gang through himself on to a street vendor’s stall in New York City, destroying it and knocking merchandise across the sidewalk. Other videos saw Gang steal food from Popeye’s, run out of a tattoo parlor after getting inked. In another video, Gang through a drink in the face of a worker at Carl’s Jr. For his efforts, the Smoking Gun named Gang as “2017 Jackass of the Year.”

2. To Celebrate His 1 Millionth Instagram Follower, Gang Stood Up on Chick-fil-A Counter & Destroyed People’s Drinks

In celebration of his one millionth Instagram follower, Gang, according to arrest documents, went into a Chick-fil-A restaurant and stood up on the counter. He then “ripped his shirt while yelling profanities and smashed to milkshakes all over his chest.” Gang then jumped on the floor and “began to slide in the milkshakes on the floor.” Gang faced a breach of peace charge in the case.

3. Gang Was Arrested at His Calabasas Home in March 2018 After Cops Received a Tip that He Was in Possession of Drugs & Assault Weapons

In March 2018, Gang was arrested in Calabasas, California and accused of narcotics and assault weapons possession, reported the Los Angeles Daily News. Gang was taken into custody at his home. Among the narcotics found at his home was medication without prescription. After he was released on a $35,000 bail, Gang tweeted, “They keep on adding these charges. F*** it I ain’t gone show up in court.”

4. Gang Pulled Out a Gun During a 2018 Interview

During a January 2018 interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Gang pulled out a gun and pointed it at interviewer Jason Lee. Another interviewer present, Giovanni Watson, then asked the rapper if the safety was on. Gang replied by saying, “Whole lotta, whole lotta gang s***.” Lee then told Gang that he didn’t feel comfortable with the gun, Gang said, “Want me to bust some shots?… I’m not gonna shoot you.”

5. Gang’s Not the First Rapper to Post a Raunchy Video to Social Media Recently

Gang is not the first rapper to post a raunchy video on social media recently. In June, Blac Youngsta posted a video on his Instagram story showing him partying with strippers in a wrestling ring. The Memphis rapper showed him spreading dollar bills around the ring. In one video, Youngsta says, after the wrestling ring was set up, “How many you seen do it? Wrestling ring in the f***ing house.”