Briana DeJesus Says Javi Marroquin Probably Cheated With Girlfriend Lauren Comeau

On Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus is shown dating Javi Marroquin, the ex-husband of co-star Kailyn Lowry. This causes drama for all three stars, but when Marroquin rushes a proposal, DeJesus turns him down. DeJesus explained her reason for rejecting Marroquin’s proposal, saying, “It was just like ‘here.’ He didn’t get down on one knee, it wasn’t romantic, there were no flowers or this and that. It wasn’t my ideal proposal, and I wasn’t going to accept the ring … It’s not the right time, so I gave it back to him. He wants to marry me, he wants me to have his children, he wants me to move in with him. There’s a lot of stuff that he wants.” According to a tweet that Marroquin posted, it seems like he’s implying that DeJesus actually said “yes” to the proposal. Read the tweet below and judge for yourself.

wait…im just now getting the cliff notes on last nights episode. she really said she said no lmao! ok. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) June 26, 2018

After the proposal issue, the two did continue to date, however, but it didn’t seem to last for long. Then, on Teen Mom 2, Marroquin is shown going on his ex-wife’s podcast and dishing on his break up with DeJesus. According to In Touch Weekly, Marroquin’s ex-wife of four years, Lowry, confronted him about the relationship on her podcast, saying that, “You allowed her to disrespect me to my face, also on camera, also in text messages. When I said what I had to say in a nice way, you defended her and not me. We raise a son together, you don’t raise a son with her.” Marroquin apologized to Lowry for all the drama his relationship with DeJesus caused.

Meanwhile, DeJesus said that, “I don’t want nothing to do with Javi. I am completely over it and ready to move the fuck on. If he continues to harass me I will leak all texts and info.” According to Radar Online, one of the reasons Marroquin allegeldy broke up with DeJesus in January 2018 was because of her decision to have multiple plastic surgeries.

When the couple first called it quits, DeJesus revealed to Blasting News that, “Javi and I are not together anymore. Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me. I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

Fast forwarding to today, Marroquin and his off-and-on girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, are expecting a baby together. During a clip of Teen Mom 2: After Show, recently DeJesus stated that Marroquin’s girlfriend is 6 months pregnant, according to Reality Blurb. Because of the quick timeline, after show host Nessa Diab then asked DeJesus if Marroquin had cheated on her with Comeau, to which DeJesus admitted, “I’m 99 percent sure.”

And, even though Marroquin’s ex Lowry isn’t a fan of DeJesus, she seems to think that there may have been some cheating, according to In Touch Weekly. On her podcast “Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley”, Lowry confessed, “You know what? [The timeline] is one thing I’m not going to get into. Because I literally am mindfucked with the timeline, because I know what the timeline is and the shit’s a little messy.”

People reported that Marroquin announced his baby news in May 2018.

The baby news was announced via Instagram. In the post, Marroquin wrote, “Been kinda quiet lately for many reasons. I was sad I couldn’t share the good news because I was afraid of what people would say. The amount of love I’ve received is so overwhelming and so appreciated. I realized No negative comment will take this moment away from us. A baby is a blessing and I am ecstatic for the future.”