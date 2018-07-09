Alex Greenwald, Brie Larson’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brie Larson is a household name these days. After appearing in 21 Jump Street, winning an Oscar for her stellar performance in Room, and landing the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel film, Larson has become Hollywood’s darling, and someone everyone wants to know about.

Which brings us to her love life. Larson is currently engaged to longtime boyfriend Alex Greenwald. But who is Greenwald? Is he an actor? An artist? How did they meet?

1. She Got Engaged in 2016

Though it’s unclear exactly when Greenwald proposed, Larson’s reps confirmed she said “yes” in May 2016.

Greenwald was 36 at the time of the proposal. Larson, meanwhile, was 26.

Fans tuning into SNL on May 7 had the chance to view the new bling.

When Brie took home the Oscar for Room in 2016, she thanked her “real partner, Alex Greenwald. I love you, the whole thing!” she said.

2. He Is the Lead Singer of Phantom Planet

Greenwald is famous in his own right; he’s a musician and the lead singer of the band Phantom Planet. The band has been around for a while. In fact, Greenwald formed Phantom Planet in 1994, when he was just a teenager. He was joined by his four friends in making the group: guitarist Darren Robinson, bassist Sam Farrar, guitarist Jacques Brautbar, and drummer Jason Schwartzman.

One of the band’s most famous songs is California, which served as the theme song for the drama The OC for four seasons.

His music work doesn’t end there. Greenwald co-produced and appeared as part former Panic! at the Disco member’s Ryan Ross and Jon Walker’s new band, The Young Veins. He played bass and produced a number of tracks.

3. He Had a Brief Appearance in ‘Donnie Darko’

When Brie thanked Alex in her Oscar’s acceptance speech, some people may have thought, “Man, he looks familiar.” That’s because he’s been part of some iconic projects.

In 1999, Greenald modeled in Gap’s “Everybody In…” campaign. He sang the theme song with other models (one of whom was Rashida Jones.)

Greenwald has also done some acting in his time. In 2001, he played a bully tormenting Jake Gyllenhaal alongside Seth Rogen in Donnie Darko.

4. She Keeps Her Private Very, Well, Private

Brie is certainly one to refrain from oversharing. In the words of the Hollywood Reporter, she prefers not to discuss her boyfriend.

Asked by the outlet why she’s so private about him, Brie said, “I’m not hiding him away in a tower — I’m just trying my best not to…” before cutting the conversation off and moving on.

Even though most only began hearing the name Brie Larson in the past few years, Brie has been in the industry since she was a little girl. When she was 6, she attended San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater’s training program. When she was 7, she landed her first commercial. The rest, as they say, is history.

5. Brie Describes Him as Her Other Half and Best Friend

After telling Greenwald “I love you” at the 2016 SAG Awards, Brie was asked about Greenwald.

She said, “Oh man, I mean, he’s the other half of the equation — how can you explain support?” she told ET’s Cameron Mathison. “I mean, it goes beyond anything. He’s just my person, he’s my best friend.”

When Brie said “I love you” onstage, the cameras quickly cut over to Greenwald, who was mouthing “I love you” back to his lady.