Bristol Palin Is the Latest Cast Member For ‘Teen Mom OG’

Bristol Palin is joining MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG’, according to TMZ, which was the first to report that she has signed on to be a regular cast member on the MTV show. Though Palin is no longer a teenager, she was 16 years old when she became pregnant and 17 years old when she had her first child, Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston-Palin.

Palin announced her pregnancy while her mother was running for vice-president alongside presidential candidate John McCain in 2008.

Now, at 27 years old, she will be joining cast members Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Mackenzie Mckee. Farrah Abraham was on the show until earlier this year, when she was fired for reportedly being too difficult.

This isn’t Palin’s first time to the reality television circuit. Previously, she has appeared on ‘Dancing With the Stars’, as well as the all-star edition. Additionally, she had her own reality television show on Lifetime channel called ‘Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp’, which lasted a season. Palin also wrote a memoir titled, ‘Not Afraid of Life: My Journey So Far’. Palin also appeared as an unscripted teenager in the drama series ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager’.

In addition to her first child, Tripp, Palin also has two other children with husband Dakota Meyer: her daughters Sailor, two years old, and Atlee, 14 months old. Meyer filed for divorce from Palin in February, 2018, but their currently relationship status is unknown, as Palin still posts pictures of Meyer on her Instagram account regularly. In June, Palin posted a picture on Instagram to celebrate Meyers birthday, saying, “Happy 34th birthday to this one!!! Hope this year brings you all the happiness and joy you could ever imagine – you’re the most incredible man – and I am so thankful for you!! I sure love ya!! ❤️”

Of Palin joining the show, Abraham said to Us Weekly, “Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now. I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.” Abraham was referencing the loss of her pomeranian, Blue.”

In May, Palin reflected on the ten-year anniversary of her first son’s birth. She posted on Instagram, “10 years ago this week – my life took the biggest possible turn.. I was 17 and a junior in high school.. it took hearing your heartbeat for a positive pregnancy test to really mean anything to me.. and took holding you in my arms to realize my life was going to be changed forever.. I am so thankful for God’s plan over our life, and His grace that has covered us entirely.. my kids truly are my biggest blessing ❤️ #purpose”

In 2009, Palin emphasized her belief in abstinence as the greatest form of teen pregnancy prevention. To ABC News, she said, “Regardless of what I did personally, I just think that abstinence is the only … 100 percent foolproof way to prevent pregnancy,” though this conflicted with a previous comment she had made to Fox News that she thought abstinence strategies weren’t realistic.