Bruce Willis Roast Time, Date & Channels

Bruce Willis is the latest celebrity to be formally roasted by his fellow stars, comedians and friends. Get the rundown on what times the roast airs, what channels it broadcasts on, who is on the dais of roasters and more details below.

BRUCE WILLIS ROAST CHANNELS ON TV: Though the roast is headed up by Comedy Central, it airs on multiple networks. This roast airs on Comedy Central, VH1, MTV, and BET.

BRUCE WILLIS ROAST TIME & DATE: The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis was held at The Hollywood Palladium and taped on July 14, 2018. It’s air date and time is July 29, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, but there are additional air times. The roast airs on July 29th, from 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET/PT on the VH1 channel, 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET/PT on BET, and 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET/PT on the MTV network. An encore presentation that is airing immediately following the initial roast, at 12:30 a.m. ET/PT is on Comedy Central.

The Comedy Central network’s additional airings are: Monday, July 30th from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT; Tuesday, July 31st from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT; Friday, August 3rd from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT; and Saturday, August 4th from 11:35 p.m. – 11:40 a.m. ET/PT.

HOW TO WATCH THE BRUCE WILLIS ROAST ON COMEDY CENTRAL ONLINE: If you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV tonight, you can watch Comedy Central live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV – Comedy Central is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is actually the cheapest of all legal streaming services, if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Sling TV – Comedy Central is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

BRUCE WILLIS ROAST CAST & DAIS PRESENTERS: Cybill Shepherd, Edward Norton, Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery, Dom Irrera, Kevin Pollak, Dennis Rodman, Martha Stewart and Jeff Ross all took turns roasting Willis. In addition, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, made a surprise appearance, delivering some jabs at Willis as well.

BRUCE WILLIS ROAST HOST: Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the host of the roast this time around. According to People, his connection to Willis is from when he played a young version of Willis’ character in the movie Looper, in 2012.

ADDITIONAL BRUCE WILLIS ROAST CELEBRITY ATTENDEES: David Hasselhoff, Rumer Willis, Talulah Belle, Flula Borg, and Scout Willis were all in attendance, apart from some of the celebrities who actually took part in the roast itself.