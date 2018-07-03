The Busby Family: ‘Outdaughtered’ Names & Pictures of the Quints

The Busby family stars on their own TLC reality series, called Outdaughtered, which premieres season 3 of the show on July 10, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Danielle and Adam Busby head up the household, as they maneuver life as parents of quintuplets, aka “the quints”. In addition to the quints, the couple also has a 7-year-old to raise.

So, how did Danielle and Adam first meet? According to Danielle Busby’s blog, the couple met when they were working at a Target store in Louisiana in 2003. Danielle recalled, “After a few months of working almost side by side together at Target, Adam finally got the courage to say a few words to me. The first words out of his mouth were “hey beautiful”. My thoughts at first were … ’oh wow! You never talk to me and now your trying to hit on me … real smooth’ … Adam finally asked me out on a date …” Then Adam cancelled and said he wanted to hang out “with his boys” instead, so Danielle nearly wrote him off.

When the two finally had their first date, Adam failed to mention that it was out to dinner with his family for his sister’s birthday. Later that night, Adam asked Danielle to be his girlfriend and she accepted. After two and a half years of dating, Adam proposed and the couple married just 6 months after getting engaged, tying the knot in 2006.

Their first child was conceived with the help of intrauterine insemination after struggling for two years to get pregnant, according to Country Living. Blayke Louise was then born on April 5, 2011.

When the couple wanted to try for another child, Danielle began taking a drug called Femara, which can help with infertility in women. Sure enough, Danielle became pregnant and managed to give birth to the first ever set of all-female quintuplets in the United States.

Now that you have the rundown on Mom and Dad, let’s get to know each one of the quints below.

Ava Lane Busby

According to Its A Buzz World, some of Ava’s nicknames include Squishy, Tater tot, and Butter Ball. She is one of the twins out of the quints and is definitely a Mama’s girl.

Olivia Marie Busby

Olivia is the other twin and she’s a cheerful girl. Her nicknames include Livie an Lulu. TLC has reported that she is a bit of a goofball.

Hazel Grace Busby

It’s A Buzz World reported that Hazel suffers from congenital nystagmus, which can cause her eyes to shift back and forth. Some symptoms of this condition, like focusing, can often be corrected with glasses or contact lenses.

Riley Paige Busby

Riley Paige is sometimes referred to as RiRi, among other nicknames. She can be a bit of a troublemaker, in a delightful and cute way, of course.

Parker Kate Busby

Parker has gotten called the “baby baby” by big sister Blayke, as she is the “baby” of the family. Even so, TLC has reported her to be “the leader of the pack.”