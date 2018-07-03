California Fireworks Ban & Red Flag Warnings for July 4, 2018

The Fourth of July is coming, and with it returns the same debate about whether fireworks should happen at all in California. With many areas under a red flag warning and immense fires burning throughout the state, the question is coming up again. There’s still no consensus. But if you’re wondering where fireworks are banned and what’s going on with red flag warnings for the Fourth, we have all the details for you here. Read on for more.
SacBee posted an editorial today about how California really should just ban fireworks altogether across the state because of the fire concerns. They cited the huge County Fire, the Pawnee Fire that’s still burning, the red flag warnings, and the October wine country fires of examples why the risk just isn’t worth it. Although some fireworks are illegal, there are still “safe and sane” fireworks which can be purchased.
Here are details about what the rules currently are in California.
Certain Types of Fireworks Are Banned Statewide & Some Cities Ban Fireworks Completely
In the entire state of California, certain types of fireworks are banned, including sky rockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers, and other fireworks that go into the air, explode, or move on the ground “in an uncontrollable manner.” Fireworks that don’t carry a “Safe and Sane” seal are illegal throughout the state and convictions can bring a $50,000 fine.
Los Angeles has banned all fireworks and does not even have an exception for “safe and sane” fireworks. Despite this, the use of illegal fireworks increases every year. In 2017, 8,204 calls were made to the LAPD about illegal fireworks. And in 2017, 28 calls were made about fires that started because of those fireworks.
However, despite the ban, there are still a number of legal fireworks shows in the Los Angeles area. It’s simply that citizens can’t set off their own fireworks.
San Diego has a similar ban, the San Diego Tribune reported, while also advocating for the city to one day allow safe and sane fireworks again.
In addition, only nine cities on the Central Coast don’t ban fireworks altogether, KEYT reported. The nine cities that allow the sale of safe and sane fireworks on the Central Coast are: Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, San Miguel, Templeton, Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Lompoc, and Fillmore. However, even if you buy fireworks in those areas, you still can’t use them in areas where they are banned. Professional fireworks shows may still be put on in banned cities.
Mercury News reported that within the Bay Area and Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, only a dozen cities allow the sale of safe and sane fireworks. These include San Bruno, Pacifica, Union City, Newark, Dublin, Gilroy, Seaside, Watsonville, Petaluma, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park and Cloverdale. In fact, Gilroy is the only area in Santa Clara County that allows safe and sane fireworks.
In fact, in Seaside, police will be flying drones to look for illegal fireworks on the Fourth.
All fireworks are also banned within the city of Fremont, including safe and sane fireworks.
Los Padres National Forest also has a complete fireworks ban.
If you’re wondering if your city has a complete ban, it might be easier to either call your local police department or to just look at the list below of communities that allow safe and sane fireworks.
These Communities Allow Safe & Sane Fireworks in California
Many cities in California still allow residents to purchase “safe and sane” fireworks that don’t leave the ground or explode in the air. In fact, nearly 300 California communities allow Safe and Sane fireworks, Cal Fire reported. (Check your local community’s guidelines first, however.)
According to CAL FIRE, the communities that allow Safe and Sane fireworks include the following. (Hashtags indicate unincorporated areas.)
In Southern California:
Imperial County
- Brawley
- Calexico
- Calipatria
- El Centro
- Westmorland
- Winterhaven
Los Angeles County
- Alhambra
- Artesia
- Azusa
- Baldwin Park
- Bell
- Bell Gardens
- Bellflower
- Carson
- Commerce
- Compton
- Cudahy
- Downey
- Duarte
- El Monte
- Gardena
- Hawaiian Gardens
- Hawthorne
- Huntington Park
- Industry
- Inglewood
- Irwindale
- La Mirada
- La Puente
- Lakewood
- Lawndale
- Lynwood
- Maywood
- Montebello
- Monterey Park
- Norwalk
- Palmdale
- Paramount
- Pico Rivera
- Rosemead
- Santa Fe Springs
- South El Monte
- South Gate
- Temple City
- Vernon
Orange County
- Anaheim
- Buena Park
- Costa Mesa
- Fullerton
- Garden Grove
- Huntington Beach
- Santa Ana
- Stanton
- Villa Park
- Westminster
Riverside County
- Blythe
- Cathedral City
- Coachella
- Desert Hot Springs
- Indio
San BernardinoCounty
- Adelanto
- Barstow
- Chino
- Colton
- Fontana
- Grand Terrace
- Rialto
- San Bernardino
Ventura County
- Fillmore
In Central California:
Fresno County
- Clovis
- Coalinga
- Easton*
- Firebaugh
- Fowler
- Fresno
- Fresno County*
- Huron
- Kerman
- Kingsburg
- Laton*
- Mendota
- Orange Cove
- Parlier
- Reedley
- Riverdale*
- Sanger
- San Joaquin
- Selma
Inyo County
- Big Pine*
- Bishop
- Independence*
- Lone Pine*
- Inyo County*
Kern County
- Arvin
- Bakersfield
- California City
- Delano
- Kern County*
- Lamont*
- Maricopa
- McFarland
- Mojave*
- Oildale*
- Ridgecrest
- Rosamond*
- Shafter
- Taft
- Wasco
Kings County
- Armona*
- Avenal
- Corcoran
- Kings County*
- Hanford
- Kettleman City*
- Lemoore
- Stratford*
Madera County
- Chowchilla
- Madera
- Madera County*
Merced County
- Atwater
- Dos Palos
- Gustine
- Merced
- Merced County
- Livingston
- Los Banos
Mono County
- Bridgeport*
- Mono County*
San Joaquin County
- Lodi
- Ripon
- Tracy
- Vernalis*
- Escalon
- Manteca
- Lathrop
- Stockton
San Luis ObispoCounty
- Arroyo Grande
- Grover Beach
- Oceano*
- San Miguel*
- Templeton*
Santa BarbaraCounty
- Guadalupe
- Lompoc
- Santa Maria
Stanislaus County
- Ceres
- Denair*
- Empire*
- Hughson
- Keyes*
- Modesto
- Newman
- Oakdale
- Patterson
- Riverbank
- Salida*
- Stanislaus County*
- Turlock
- Waterford
- Westley*
Tulare County
- Dinuba
- Earlimart*
- Exeter
- Farmersville
- Goshen*
- Lindsay
- Pixley*
- Porterville
- Strathmore*
- Terra Bella*
- Tulare
- Tulare County*
- Visalia
- Woodlake
- Orosi*
- Ivanhoe*
And in Northern California:
Alameda County
- Dublin
- Newark
- Union City
Amador County
- Ione
- Jackson
- Plymouth
- Sutter Creek
Butte County
- Gridley
- Oroville
Calaveras County
- Angels Camp
- Calaveras County*
- Murphys*
- San Andreas*
- Valley Springs*
- Copperopolis*
- Mokelumne Hill*
Colusa County
- Arbuckle*
- Colusa
- Maxwell*
- Williams
Del Norte County
- Crescent City
- Fort Dicks*
- Klamath*
- Del Norte County*
Glenn County
- Hamilton City*
- Orland
- Willows
Humboldt County
- Alder Point*
- Arcata
- Carlotta*
- Eureka
- Ferndale
- Fieldbrook*
- Hydesville*
- Fortuna
- Garberville*
- Hoopa*
- Humboldt County*
- McKinleyville*
- Orick*
- Redway*
- Rio Dell
- Trinidad
Lake County
- Lakeport
Lassen County
- Susanville
Modoc County
- Adin*
- Alturas
Monterey County
- Gonzales
- Greenfield
- King City
- Marina
- Salinas
- Seaside
- Soledad
Napa County
- St. Helena
Placer County
- Lincoln
- Rocklin
- Roseville
Sacramento County
- Citrus Heights
- Elk Grove
- Elverta*
- Folsom
- Galt
- Isleton
- Rancho Cordova
- North Highlands*
- Carmichael*
- Fair Oaks*
- Antelope*
- Rio Linda*
- Sacramento
- Sacramento County*
- Walnut Grove*
San Benito County
- Hollister
- San JuanBautista
San Mateo County
- Pacifica
- San Bruno
Santa Clara County
- Gilroy
Santa Cruz County
- Watsonville
Siskiyou County
- Dorris
- Dunsmuir
- Fort Jones
- McCloud*
- Mount Shasta
- Siskiyou County*
- Tulelake
- Weed
- Yreka
- Montague
Solano County
- Dixon
- Rio Vista
- Suisun City
Sonoma County
- Cloverdale
- Petaluma
- Rohnert Park
- Sebastopol
Sutter County
- East Nicholaus*
- Live Oak
- Sutter*
- Sutter County*
- Yuba City
Tehama County
- Corning
- Gerber*
- Los Molinos*
- Proberta*
- Red Bluff
- Tehama County*
Yolo County
- Esparto*
- Knights Landing*
- Madison*
- West Sacramento
- Willow Oak*
- Winters
- Woodland
- Yolo County*
Yuba County
- Linda*
- Marysville
- Olivehurst*
- Wheatland
- Yuba County*
Red Flag Warnings & Fire Watches in California
If you’re concerned that your area might be under a red flag warning in California, this map provided by CAL FIRE cna quickly inform you.