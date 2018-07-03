California Fireworks Ban & Red Flag Warnings for July 4, 2018

The Fourth of July is coming, and with it returns the same debate about whether fireworks should happen at all in California. With many areas under a red flag warning and immense fires burning throughout the state, the question is coming up again. There’s still no consensus. But if you’re wondering where fireworks are banned and what’s going on with red flag warnings for the Fourth, we have all the details for you here. Read on for more.

SacBee posted an editorial today about how California really should just ban fireworks altogether across the state because of the fire concerns. They cited the huge County Fire, the Pawnee Fire that’s still burning, the red flag warnings, and the October wine country fires of examples why the risk just isn’t worth it. Although some fireworks are illegal, there are still “safe and sane” fireworks which can be purchased.

Here are details about what the rules currently are in California.

Certain Types of Fireworks Are Banned Statewide & Some Cities Ban Fireworks Completely

In the entire state of California, certain types of fireworks are banned, including sky rockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers, and other fireworks that go into the air, explode, or move on the ground “in an uncontrollable manner.” Fireworks that don’t carry a “Safe and Sane” seal are illegal throughout the state and convictions can bring a $50,000 fine.

Los Angeles has banned all fireworks and does not even have an exception for “safe and sane” fireworks. Despite this, the use of illegal fireworks increases every year. In 2017, 8,204 calls were made to the LAPD about illegal fireworks. And in 2017, 28 calls were made about fires that started because of those fireworks.

However, despite the ban, there are still a number of legal fireworks shows in the Los Angeles area. It’s simply that citizens can’t set off their own fireworks.

San Diego has a similar ban, the San Diego Tribune reported, while also advocating for the city to one day allow safe and sane fireworks again.

In addition, only nine cities on the Central Coast don’t ban fireworks altogether, KEYT reported. The nine cities that allow the sale of safe and sane fireworks on the Central Coast are: Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, San Miguel, Templeton, Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Lompoc, and Fillmore. However, even if you buy fireworks in those areas, you still can’t use them in areas where they are banned. Professional fireworks shows may still be put on in banned cities.

Mercury News reported that within the Bay Area and Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, only a dozen cities allow the sale of safe and sane fireworks. These include San Bruno, Pacifica, Union City, Newark, Dublin, Gilroy, Seaside, Watsonville, Petaluma, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park and Cloverdale. In fact, Gilroy is the only area in Santa Clara County that allows safe and sane fireworks.

In fact, in Seaside, police will be flying drones to look for illegal fireworks on the Fourth.

All fireworks are also banned within the city of Fremont, including safe and sane fireworks.

Los Padres National Forest also has a complete fireworks ban.

If you’re wondering if your city has a complete ban, it might be easier to either call your local police department or to just look at the list below of communities that allow safe and sane fireworks.

These Communities Allow Safe & Sane Fireworks in California

Many cities in California still allow residents to purchase “safe and sane” fireworks that don’t leave the ground or explode in the air. In fact, nearly 300 California communities allow Safe and Sane fireworks, Cal Fire reported. (Check your local community’s guidelines first, however.)

According to CAL FIRE, the communities that allow Safe and Sane fireworks include the following. (Hashtags indicate unincorporated areas.)

In Southern California:

Imperial County

Brawley

Calexico

Calipatria

El Centro

Westmorland

Winterhaven

Los Angeles County

Alhambra

Artesia

Azusa

Baldwin Park

Bell

Bell Gardens

Bellflower

Carson

Commerce

Compton

Cudahy

Downey

Duarte

El Monte

Gardena

Hawaiian Gardens

Hawthorne

Huntington Park

Industry

Inglewood

Irwindale

La Mirada

La Puente

Lakewood

Lawndale

Lynwood

Maywood

Montebello

Monterey Park

Norwalk

Palmdale

Paramount

Pico Rivera

Rosemead

Santa Fe Springs

South El Monte

South Gate

Temple City

Vernon

Orange County

Anaheim

Buena Park

Costa Mesa

Fullerton

Garden Grove

Huntington Beach

Santa Ana

Stanton

Villa Park

Westminster

Riverside County

Blythe

Cathedral City

Coachella

Desert Hot Springs

Indio

San BernardinoCounty

Adelanto

Barstow

Chino

Colton

Fontana

Grand Terrace

Rialto

San Bernardino

Ventura County

Fillmore

In Central California:

Fresno County

Clovis

Coalinga

Easton*

Firebaugh

Fowler

Fresno

Fresno County*

Huron

Kerman

Kingsburg

Laton*

Mendota

Orange Cove

Parlier

Reedley

Riverdale*

Sanger

San Joaquin

Selma

Inyo County

Big Pine*

Bishop

Independence*

Lone Pine*

Inyo County*

Kern County

Arvin

Bakersfield

California City

Delano

Kern County*

Lamont*

Maricopa

McFarland

Mojave*

Oildale*

Ridgecrest

Rosamond*

Shafter

Taft

Wasco

Kings County

Armona*

Avenal

Corcoran

Kings County*

Hanford

Kettleman City*

Lemoore

Stratford*

Madera County

Chowchilla

Madera

Madera County*

Merced County

Atwater

Dos Palos

Gustine

Merced

Merced County

Livingston

Los Banos

Mono County

Bridgeport*

Mono County*

San Joaquin County

Lodi

Ripon

Tracy

Vernalis*

Escalon

Manteca

Lathrop

Stockton

San Luis ObispoCounty

Arroyo Grande

Grover Beach

Oceano*

San Miguel*

Templeton*

Santa BarbaraCounty

Guadalupe

Lompoc

Santa Maria

Stanislaus County

Ceres

Denair*

Empire*

Hughson

Keyes*

Modesto

Newman

Oakdale

Patterson

Riverbank

Salida*

Stanislaus County*

Turlock

Waterford

Westley*

Tulare County

Dinuba

Earlimart*

Exeter

Farmersville

Goshen*

Lindsay

Pixley*

Porterville

Strathmore*

Terra Bella*

Tulare

Tulare County*

Visalia

Woodlake

Orosi*

Ivanhoe*

And in Northern California:

Alameda County

Dublin

Newark

Union City

Amador County

Ione

Jackson

Plymouth

Sutter Creek

Butte County

Gridley

Oroville

Calaveras County

Angels Camp

Calaveras County*

Murphys*

San Andreas*

Valley Springs*

Copperopolis*

Mokelumne Hill*

Colusa County

Arbuckle*

Colusa

Maxwell*

Williams

Del Norte County

Crescent City

Fort Dicks*

Klamath*

Del Norte County*

Glenn County

Hamilton City*

Orland

Willows

Humboldt County

Alder Point*

Arcata

Carlotta*

Eureka

Ferndale

Fieldbrook*

Hydesville*

Fortuna

Garberville*

Hoopa*

Humboldt County*

McKinleyville*

Orick*

Redway*

Rio Dell

Trinidad

Lake County

Lakeport

Lassen County

Susanville

Modoc County

Adin*

Alturas

Monterey County

Gonzales

Greenfield

King City

Marina

Salinas

Seaside

Soledad

Napa County

St. Helena

Placer County

Lincoln

Rocklin

Roseville

Sacramento County

Citrus Heights

Elk Grove

Elverta*

Folsom

Galt

Isleton

Rancho Cordova

North Highlands*

Carmichael*

Fair Oaks*

Antelope*

Rio Linda*

Sacramento

Sacramento County*

Walnut Grove*

San Benito County

Hollister

San JuanBautista

San Mateo County

Pacifica

San Bruno

Santa Clara County

Gilroy

Santa Cruz County

Watsonville

Siskiyou County

Dorris

Dunsmuir

Fort Jones

McCloud*

Mount Shasta

Siskiyou County*

Tulelake

Weed

Yreka

Montague

Solano County

Dixon

Rio Vista

Suisun City

Sonoma County

Cloverdale

Petaluma

Rohnert Park

Sebastopol

Sutter County

East Nicholaus*

Live Oak

Sutter*

Sutter County*

Yuba City

Tehama County

Corning

Gerber*

Los Molinos*

Proberta*

Red Bluff

Tehama County*

Yolo County

Esparto*

Knights Landing*

Madison*

West Sacramento

Willow Oak*

Winters

Woodland

Yolo County*

Yuba County

Linda*

Marysville

Olivehurst*

Wheatland

Yuba County*

Red Flag Warnings & Fire Watches in California

If you’re concerned that your area might be under a red flag warning in California, this map provided by CAL FIRE cna quickly inform you.