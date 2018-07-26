Carole Radziwill Reportedly Quits RHONY Over Bethenny Frankel Feud

Carole Radziwill has been fighting with former BFF Bethenny Frankel this season on Real Housewives of New York City. Their feud is all fans can talk about, crossing their fingers that the two will make up. Unfortunately, Carole Radziwill is quitting RHONY and there are reports that the ongoing feud may be to blame, according to People.

In her official statement to The Daily Dish, Radziwill confirmed that, “After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing … I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

Radziwill continued, “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

When it comes to Radzwill’s exit from the show and its connection to her feud with Frankel, a source told TMZ, “Carole feels like Bethenny is el jefe when it comes to cast members. She’s, quite simply, the dominant personality, but after Carole and Bethenny had a falling out in the Spring … Carole felt blackballed, in a way … BF controls the show and used her power to push Carole out of the picture … effectively reducing her camera time.” TMZ also reported that a source says the rest of the RHONY cast refers to the show as “The Bethenny Show”.

Radziwill joined Real Housewives of New York for its 5th season. The show is currently airing season 10.

On tonight’s episode, the “housewives” carry on with a vacation together and Radziwill continues to fight with Frankel. Radziwill says that if Frankel isn’t the center of attention, she isn’t happy and she unravels. She called Frankel toxic and said she brings down the group with her erratic behavior. Radziwill also said that Frankel has been very rude to her and can’t even look her in the eye.