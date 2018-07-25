‘Castle Rock’ Channel: Can You Watch in Canada, UK, & Other Places Outside the US?

The new psychological horror series, Castle Rock, premiered on July 25 at 12 a.m. Eastern in the United States on Hulu, a streaming channel. You can’t watch the show on a television channel in the U.S., but you can watch it anywhere you have access to Hulu. But if you live outside the U.S., then you likely don’t have access to Hulu and you’ll need another way to see the series. Can you still watch Castle Rock if you live in Canada, the UK, or other regions?

In some places, the answer is yes. For other regions, we simply don’t know yet.

Canada has made it easy for viewers to watch Castle Rock. The first three episodes will premiere the night of July 25 on Space. (Some sources say 6 to 9 pm and others say starting at 9 ep, so check your location listings for details.) The series will also be streaming on CraveTV at the same time. Subsequent episodes will premiere at 10 ep on Wednesdays, according to Space.

In Sweden and Scandinavia, you can watch Castle Rock on HBO Nordic, according to happy viewers.

But if you’re in the UK, you might be out of luck, at least for now. No sources have noted that the show is available anywhere in that region, so far. For The Handmaid’s Tale, another Hulu show, UK viewers got to watch new episodes broadcast first on Channel 4 (which owned the rights to the show in Britain) and then streamed later on All4. The episodes began broadcasting about a month after they premiered in the U.S.

But for Man in the High Castle, another Hulu series, UK viewers get to watch Season 3 on October 5, 2018 on Amazon Prime, the same date the series begins on Hulu.

It’s possible that Castle Rock will also be released on Amazon Prime at some point for UK viewers, but it’s not clear yet when (or if) that will happen. Maybe because it’s a newer show, the episodes won’t be available as quickly as they are for Man in the High Castle.

Or UK viewers will have to wait for a UK broadcaster to air the series, much like Channel 4 airs The Handmaid’s Tale.

It’s also unclear at this time if there is a way to watch the series in Australia.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT, and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.”

You can start watching Castle Rock on Hulu here if you’re in the United States.

This is a developing story. We will update with more details as they are available.