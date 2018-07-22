How to Watch ‘Celebrity Family Feud; Grey’s Anatomy’ Full Episode Online

The long awaited Celebrity Family Feud episode with Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 hits the air tonight. Get to know all the details on which cast members appear on the episode, how to watch the full episode online, what channel the show airs on and what time to watch it. Read on below.

“CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD” 2018 TIME SLOT: Season 4 of Celebrity Family Feud premiered on June 10, 2018. The show broadcasts at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Sunday nights and is hosted by Steve Harvey. Next week, there will be a rerun instead of a new episode. The next new episode is episode 7 and that will air on August 5, 2018. The official ABC synopsis of episode 7 reads, “Scotty McCreery vs. Chris Kattan and Amber Riley vs. Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott” – The celebrity teams competing to win cash for their charities feature country music artist Scotty McCreery and actor/comedian Chris Kattan, best known from his stints on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Middle.” In a separate game, family members of actress Amber Riley (“Glee”) and actress Tori Spelling (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) alongside her husband, actor/host Dean McDermott (“Chopped Canada”), will compete on an all-new episode.”

“CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD” EPISODE 6 CHANNEL: The show airs on the ABC network. Find here access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

HOW TO WATCH “CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – GREY’S ANATOMY VS. STATION 19” FULL EPISODE ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both packages, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

THE TEAMS: According to ABC, “The celebrity teams competing to win cash for their charities feature an all-star lineup from ABC’s long-running hit drama series, Grey’s Anatomy, including Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kelly McCreary, Sarah Drew and Giacomo Gianniotti, versus a stellar roster of stars from ABC’s new drama hit Station 19, featuring Jason George, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Danielle Kathleen Savre, Okieriete Onaodowan and Barrett Doss. In a separate game, family members of American pop-rock duo Aly & AJ and Adrienne Houghton, co-host of The Real, will compete.”

“CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD” SEASON 4 PREMIERE ABC SYNOPSIS: The hour-long episode will feature the family that everyone has been waiting to see battle it out on “Celebrity Family Feud,” the Kardashian family vs. the West family!