Why Was Chris Brown Arrested in Palm Beach County?

The singer was taken into custody after a show in Palm Beach County. WPTV reports that Brown had been performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre. When the show was over, Brown went straight off the stage and into the custody of Palm Beach County deputies. The arrest warrant in the case is for felony battery out of Hillsborough County. The Palm Beach Post reports that Brown has posted a $2,000 bail and has been released from prison. Hours after his arrest, Brown uploaded an Instagram post promoting his show in Tampa on July 6.

TMZ reported in April 2017 that Bennie Vines, a Florida-based photographer, was preparing a lawsuit and to file criminal charges against Brown. Vines said that Brown beat him up inside of the Tampa nightclub. Vince told TMZ that the beating was so bad that it forced him to miss work. Vines said that Brown “suckered punched” him for doing his job.

ABC Tampa reports that Vines had been working at the venue AJA Channelside. The station says that Brown was supposed to appear at the venue for one hour. The club’s owner, Robert Solomon, told the station that Brown stayed for only a few minutes and that club lost thousands in revenue over the incident. Solomon said, “It wasn’t a brawl, Brown punched a photog for the club and walked out.” Brown left the scene before officers arrived.

This is the latest legal trouble that Brown has to face. In May 2018, the New York Times reported that a woman was suing Brown after she said she had been raped repeatedly at his home. The accuser says she was raped by Brown’s friend, Lowell Grissom Jr.

TMZ reports that in that case, Brown is claiming that the victim’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, and the victim had demanded $17 million from the singer in the case.

On the day of his arrest, TMZ reported that Brown spent $350,000 on a bulletproof SUV.