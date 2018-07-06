Chris Brown’s Mugshot Photo & His Previous Arrest History

Chris Brown was arrested in Florida following his concert at the Coral Sky Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach. According to TMZ, Brown was arrested for an outstanding felony arrest warrant stemming from an alleged attack in Tampa.

According to the report, Brown was at a Tampa nightclub in 2017 when he “allegedly attacked a photographer.”

Brown was only in jail for a couple of hours, as he posted $2,000 bail shortly after his arrest.

This is not the first time that Brown has been in trouble with the law. Back in 2009, he and his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, got into an altercation that police say turned physical. He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats and he pleaded guilty to those charges. You can see his mugshot from that arrest below.

In 2012, he was involved in a fight with Drake in New York City, according to People Magazine. A few months later, he failed a drug test while still on probation.

In July 2013, Brown was accused of being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles and his probation was revoked. Three months later, he was arrested for felony assault outside of a hotel in Washington, D.C.

“Brown, 24, and his bodyguard, Christopher Hollosy, got into a ‘physical altercation’ with a third man around 4:30 a.m., says police spokeswoman Gwendolyn Crump,” People Magazine reported at the time. He entered rehab a short time later and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2014. He ended up violating his probation that same year, when he was kicked out of the treatment facility that he was ordered for anger management.

Since that time, Brown has been in and out of trouble. In January 2016, a woman claimed that Brown hit her and stole her cell phone — a claim that his rep denied.

A few months later, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

While things seemed quiet for Brown for a few months, he found himself getting back into trouble with the law in 2017. The incident in Tampa, Florida, for which he was just arrested for, happened at AJA Channelside.

“Police say the singer allegedly ‘sucker punched’ a 28-year-old club photographer in Tampa during a paid appearance at AJA Channelside about 1 a.m. Monday. The alleged victim claimed that Brown attacked him because he was taking photos after Brown arrived at the venue for an after-party ‘showing,’ police said,” according to People Magazine. Brown was not arrested at the time, but will now be facing charges in connection with that incident.

Since then, Brown’s now ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran obtained a restraining order against him.