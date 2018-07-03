Colorado Fireworks Ban 2018: Where Are They Allowed & Not Allowed on July 4?

Fire dangers are high in Colorado this month, and as officials deal with growing fires in the state, Fourth of July celebrants are wondering just what is and isn’t going to be allowed this year. Read on for the details.

General Colorado state law bans personal fireworks that explode or leave the ground, Fox 31 reported. This includes firecrackers, rockets, Roman candles, cherry bombs, and the like. No matter where you are in Colorado, these are always banned. From there, fireworks bans vary from city to city and from county to county.

Areas that are banning fireworks completely include the following, as reported by Fox 31 and other local sources. Note that many of these bans do not include professional fireworks shows. Check with your local area for more details or to ensure nothing has changed at the last minute. (Note: Statewide bans still apply in areas where legal fireworks are permitted. If a city has canceled its professional fireworks show, this means individual fireworks are also banned.) This is not an exhaustive list. If your city isn’t listed, contact your local officials for updates.

Areas that allow small, legal fireworks include the following. Note that this is not an exhaustive list, so contact your local officials for details about your area.

Brighton: Legal fireworks are permitted in the city.

Broomfield: Some small, legal fireworks are allowed.

Colorado Springs:

Garfield County: This is a bit complex. Some municipalities are allowing fireworks in their city limits. In unincorporated areas, legal fireworks are OK to buy but illegal to use because a Stage 2 fire restriction is in effect.

Larimer County: Legal fireworks only permitted outside city limits of municipalities that have bans.

Lone Tree: Legal fireworks permitted.

Weld County: Legal fireworks are permitted.

Westminster: Sparklers, fountains and spinners permitted from July 3, 12 p.m. to July 5, 12 p.m. The Jefferson County ban doesn’t affect Westminster during that period.

If you want to know if there’s a fire ban in your region, view an interactive map here. Or see Colorado’s website here for details.