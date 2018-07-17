Colton Underwood’s ‘Bachelorette’ Dating Scandal With Tia Booth

Colton Underwood has been one of the front-runners on The Bachelorette 2018, vying for the heart of Becca Kufrin, but he’s had a major speed bump along the way and it’s carried over into several dates. Previously, he admitted to having dated Kufrin’s friend, former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth, prior to filming. Booth then appeared on the show during episode 3 and told Kufrin there was nothing to worry about.

Before we get into more information on Underwood’s dating relationship with Booth, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know any information about Booth’s connection to Underwood.

With that out of the way, let’s get down to business.

During Underwood’s hometown date with Kufrin, his parents even bring up the dating issue with Booth. But, when Booth, along with several of Kufrin’s other friends, sit down to chat with the star, new issues are revealed. According to ABC, “Becca remains torn about who she needs to send home and travels back to Los Angeles to seek advice from her trusted girlfriends: Bekah, Caroline, Kendall, Seinne and Tia. But some new, shocking information comes to light that throws Becca’s decision into even more turmoil. She needs to make this very difficult decision and move past it to continue her journey with her final three prospective husbands.”

Reality Steve has reported that Underwood gets eliminated after the hometown dates, so Booth’s talk with Kufrin clearly has an effect on her decision making. Reality Steve said that, “Before this rose ceremony, Tia appeared back on the show to tell Becca she still had feelings for Colton. Not sure how Becca took it, but considering Colton was eliminated at this rose ceremony, I gotta imagine it played some sort of role.”

It has been reported that Underwood joined Booth in filming the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise 2018 this summer.

Another surprise that Underwood had for Kufrin this season was telling her that he is a virgin. He told her that he isn’t waiting for marriage, he’s just waiting for the right woman. When it comes to Kufrin’s response, she reflected on Underwood’s admission to People, saying, “When he opened up and told me that he was still a virgin, I was surprised … To me virginity is a meaningful thing, and I respect him for holding that so sacred … I would never judge someone for being a virgin. In this journey, though, I have multiple relationships, and so I wanted to be certain that Colton and I had a future before continuing a physical and emotional relationship. I know how much weight that holds. I was confident that what Colton and I had was real, and so I was ready to take our relationship to the next level at our own speed. I was glad that Colton was able to be so vulnerable with me.”

Daily Mail has speculated that, today, Booth and Underwood are dating, though Reality Steve has reported that the two did not leave Bachelor in Paradise as a couple.