Dan Harmon Quits Twitter After Pedophilia Sketch Resurfaces

Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon deleted his Twitter account Monday morning after an extremely disturbing 2009 video of him pretending to be a child molester resurfaced online.

The two-part video series titled Daryl was created as a parody of the Showtime series Dexter. The sketch aired in June 2009 on Channel 101, a site for short films created by Harmon and his writing partner Rob Schrab.

Harmon’s Character Makes Light of Child Rape in Daryl

The live action video starts with Harmon addressing the audience. “Hi, I’m Dan Harmon. You’re about to watch my controversial new pilot, Daryl.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Harmon proceeds to enter through the window of a home and lays down on a couch next to a plastic baby doll. He then pulls down his pants and mimics sexual assault. Harmon uses crude and offensive language throughout, including the remark: “I rape babies.”

You can watch the full video here (NSFW).

Harmon’s horrifying sketch comes just days after Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn came under fire for his own jokes about child rape and pedophilia. Gunn was fired by Disney for the posts.

At this time, it’s unclear if Cartoon Network will take any action against the Rick and Morty creator. Harmon deleted his Twitter account shortly after the video gained traction online.

Harmon previously worked at NBC, where he created and produced the popular sitcom Community.

Reaction to the Sketch has Been Mixed on Social Media

While no one would argue that the sketch isn’t offensive and vile, some on social media are pointing out that Harmon shouldn’t be punished for content he made nearly a decade ago. People have also been quick to point out the parallels to the James Gunn situation.

The Dan harmon thing is waayyyy less of a big deal than the Gunn thing, which wasn't a big deal in the first place. — my SO made me change my name (@JHilbou25) July 23, 2018

Can we stop punishing people for things they said a decade ago? There's a line of course, but a joke, regardless of how funny it is, is still a joke and although we don't think about it, the world was very different 10 years ago. First James Gunn, now Dan Harmon, this is crazy — Temporal Enigma (@TheOneRealNigma) July 23, 2018

So people are trying to make Dan Harmon the next person to go down…you guys do realize that #RickandMorty also started out with a Channel 101 short where Doc asks Mharti to lick his balls, yes? Adult Swim knew this when the show was ordered. Nothing should happen — Scott S, Thanos Averter (@DigiRanger1994) July 23, 2018

Others are condemning Harmon’s choice of “humor” while also pointing out a supposed ulterior motive by those who are bringing situations involving Gunn and Harmon to light.

The James Gunn & Dan Harmon situations are pretty disturbing. There's a clear difference b/t a edgy/tasteless jokes & genuine beliefs, bc context matters. It's also clear that the alt-right nutjobs making a stink are bad faith hypocrites. Disappointed so many are taking the bait. — Big Whoop (@McGani) July 23, 2018

Again for the cheap seats: I disapprove of James Gunn and Dan Harmon’s jokes from back in the day. They were horrendous, and the artists rightly moved on from that period of their work. They are *still accountable for their comedy*. But we’re watching Nazis attempt a purge. — 💦Bastard Keith💦 (@BastardKeith) July 23, 2018

So now the Mike Cernovich people are going after Dan Harmon. You people are pathetic. I have faith that Adult Swim won’t be as reactionary as Disney. But there needs to be some growth in the corporate side not falling for the traps. — CJ: Quarter Life Crisis Edition (@CJBamert) July 23, 2018

Harmon Apologized Earlier ThisYear for Sexually Harassing a Community Co-Writer on Set

In 2017, Megan Ganz, a writer who worked with Harmon on Community, called him out for sexually harassing her on set.

Harmon admitted to being “part of the problem” on his podcast “Harmontown.” He said that he constantly flirted with Ganz even though it was clear she didn’t want him to. He described his behavior as “creepy” and that his actions worsened when she didn’t flirt back.

Ganz accepted his apology, calling it a “masterclass in How to Apologize.”