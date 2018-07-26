Dani Dyer, Love Island: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dani Dyer is one of the fan-favorite contestants on Love Island this season. The 22-year-old is famous for her bubbly and down-to-earth personality, and for being in one of the most stable relationships in the villa. At least for now.

What do you need to know about Dani Dyer? Read on to find out.

1. She Is an Actress & Has Starred in Eight Movies

According to IMDB, Dani is an aspiring actress and has appeared in ten different films. She nabbed her first role as an extra in the British romantic comedy The Other Half alongside her father, Danny Dyer.

The reality show star was born and raised in Essex but is currently based in Mallorca, filming Love Island.

Her largest role to date is playing Martin Kemp’s daughter, Joss, in the action film Age of Kill.

2. She’s in a Relationship with Jack Fincham

Based on her Instagram, Dani and Jack are still going well. In fact, they come across as a married couple in many ways. They did hit a rough patch when Jack answered a question poorly on the lie detector test. Asked if he’d be faithful to Dani in the outside world, he answered incorrectly, which really set Dani off.

“I’m just so upset with him right now. I just think I’ve never had to walk away from a situation but he wasn’t listening to a word I had to say. He was just being so defensive of it all. I just want him to understand where I’m coming from. I’m p***** off with him and I never am. I’m just hurt, I am hurt with Jack,” Dani is quoted as saying after the incident.

Eventually, though, Dani and Jack were able to smooth things over. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old posted a picture with Jack on Instagram, writing, “Tonight is going to be so funny 🤣😂 Mummy Dani & Daddy Jack with Baby Fincham.”

3. Her Father Is Actor Danny Dyer

Dani’s father is actor Daniel Dyer, known for his breakthrough role as Moff in Human Traffic.

He’s also played Billy the Limpett in Mean Machine, and Tommy Johnson in The Football Factory. In 2013, news surfaced that he had been cast in EastEnders as Mick Carter.

Daniel Dyer also has held roles on stage. Two of those roles were written and directed by 2005 Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter. The actor was born in Custom House, London, and has three daughters. Dani is the eldest.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain, Danny was asked if he wanted his daughter to be part of the show. “I didn’t want her to do it… you fear as a father…”

He continued, “It is what it is. It’s a game show. And Dani’s gonna win it.”

4. She Was on ‘Survival of the Fittest’

In February 2018, Dani also appeared on the competition game show Survival of the Fittest. Her time on the show didn’t go too well. Dani was forced to walk away from the show after dislocating her shoulder on the second day, in a challenge.

“Literally I was coming down on the slide on one of the challenges and I landed into the pole. And as I swam… I put my hand onto the mud pitch, it cracked. It was so bad, the pain.”

She goes on, laughing that her father was not too happy when this happened. In her interview on Good Morning Britain, Dani also opened up about how she knew her father wouldn’t want her to compete on Love Island. “We are [really close.] He’s like my best mate.”

5. She Works at a Bar

Along with working as an actor and on reality TV, Dani works as a local barmaid at a local pub in Essex. In the words of the Daily Mail, she “channels her dad’s pub landlord alter-ego Mick Carter by pulling pints” in between actin gigs.