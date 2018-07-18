Danica Patrick Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Danica Patrick is one of, if not the, most famous female race car driver in the world, and tonight, she will be hosting the 2018 ESPYs.

Patrick has been making headlines for her relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to People, the night is a big one for Patrick and Rodgers, who met at the awards show six years ago.

But with all that time on the stage tonight, people are going to be thinking about more than just the couple’s relationship. What’s Danica Patrick’s net worth? How much money does she make through sponsorships and all the modeling gigs she’s been a part of? What’s her plan after racing?

Read on to find out.

1. She Has a Net Worth of $60 Million

Patrick has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2005, Danica became the fourth woman to race in the Indianapolis 500. She finished in fourth place, which is the highest ever for a female driver.

Patrick was born in Beloit, Wisconsin. Her parents come from a working-class background and growing up, Patrick was a fan of race cars. She was just a child when she starting karting at Sugar River Raceway in Brodhead, Wisconsin. When she was 13, she asked her parents if she could move to California; that way, she could race throughout the year. They declined the offer, and Patrick redirected her energy to finding ways to travel often for competitions.

Over the course of her young racing career, Patrick took home ten regional karting titles, and the World Karting Association Grand National Championship in the Yamaha Sportsman.

Patrick subsequently attended three driving schools to hone her skills: Track Speed School at Sebring International Raceway and the Formula Ford Driving School.

Halfway through high school, she dropped out so she could move to England to advance her career.

2. GoDaddy Is Her Longtime Sponsor

Patrick’s longtime sponsor is GoDaddy. In January, she reunited with the company for her final two races– the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500.

According to SB Nation, Patrick started working with Go Daddy in 2007, when they were her associate sponsor.

A 2008 ad that was a hit shows a girl who dreams of being just like Patrick. She builds a go-cart and a website with her father to win a race against the boys. And, as AZ Central points out, “this time there is nary a tight tank top or unzipped jacket in sight.” Speaking about this specific commercial, Barb Rechterman, the executive vice president at Go Daddy, said, “It’s quintessential feel-good, just warm, fuzzy, anybody can do this. It’s a dreamer’s ad.”

Go Daddy Chief Executive Officer Bob Parons added, “It just shows that Danica is a role model, that she is certainly an inspiration to many female athletes, and it plays on that,” Parsons said. “In this particular case, the little girl’s a kart racer, but there’s women in all sports that look up to Danica as someone who has competed with the boys and is making it.”

3. She Has Starred in 14 Super Bowl Commercials

A great deal of Danica’s income comes from her commercial work.

She has been part of 14 Super Bowl commercials– more than any other celebrity. In 2014, she donned a muscle suit for one commercial as she raced a bunch of male bodybuilders down the street.

Check out some of her commercials below:

On top of all this, Patrick has been busy with her wine-brand, Somnium. Patrick’s vineyard sits on Howell Mountain, and made its appearance at the Auction Napa Valley in June.

Speaking to Wine Industry Advisor, Patrick explains, ““I’ve raced since I was 10, so I’m honestly not sure what life will look like after my last race at Indy, but making this transition just feels right at this point,” said Patrick. “So many people spend their lives doing what others expect, or what they think they’re supposed to do, instead of doing what they love. Side hustles and hobbies are usually a reflection of your real passions, and I’m ready to focus on my other interests outside of racing, like Somnium.”

4. She Has Hosted Several Tv Shows on ‘Spike’

Danica has forayed into different forms of entertainment over the year. As well as being highlighted for her racing in a number of documentaries, like Girl Racers, she has hosted several TV shows for Spike, like Powerbock.

She’s even dabbled in music videos. In 2006, she can be seen racing around the streets of Monaco in the music video for Jay Z’s “Show Me What You Got.”

Now that she’s retired, fans are wondering if she’ll foray back into more hosting work. And why did she retire, in the first place? Patrick tells Bodybuilding.com, “It wasn’t anything physical. Last year was an odd year for me. I had a sponsor leave, a scenario I had never experienced before. As the season ended, I wasn’t really feeling as much hope as I wanted to from racing. That was a frustrating position to be in. I was feeling kind of ready to move on, but not in the way of being done at Homestead [Ed. note: Homestead-Miami Speedway is a motor racing track located in Homestead, Florida. Her 2017 season ended there, in the Ford 400, with an early wreck].”

5. She Acted in ‘CSI: NY’ in 2010

Patrick has certainly been collecting her minutes on the small screen. In 2010, she made her official acting debut in CSI: NY as a race car driver suspected of murder.

She’s also experimented with voice acting, having voiced herself in a cameo in The Simpsons episode How Munched Is That Birdie in the Window?.

Asked what’s next for Danica Patrick, the race car driver says, “I think many people retire and don’t know what they’re going to do next and have to figure it out, but I know what I’m going to do. I don’t doubt that retirement will change and shift my life in ways I would never expect, so I’ve got to be ready for that.”