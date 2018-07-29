Darren Knight: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Each year, ten of the best stand-up comedians in the country are chosen by Variety to showcase at Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch.

Some of this year’s best included: Insecure’s Amanda Seales, The Daily Show’s Dulcé Sloan, and American Vandal writer Jaboukie Young-White.

Then there was Darren Knight. Knight showed true potential, chosen because of his successful YouTube series where he plays a character he calls “Southern Momma.”

After releasing his documentary, Southern Momma: The Darren Knight Story, Knight was dubbed “the fastest rising comedian in American history.”

Here’s what you need to know about his showcase:

1. Knight Antagonized The Other Comedians Backstage Before he Even Took The Stage

Darren Knight has moved into the magical comedy genre & his next act is making himself disappear. pic.twitter.com/70aewmqYgA — sleepy spice. (@acsmallwood) July 29, 2018

In a statement to Vulture, Amanda Seales claimed that Knight antagonized both her and Sloan while they were waiting for the pre-show panel to begin, and then continued to do so during the panel.

Seales mentioned the need for comedians to use their platform to challenge racism and sexism, to which Knight responded, “Comedy shouldn’t be about attacking racists. That is ostracizing your audience.”

Seales heard Knight “fat shame” Sloan before taking the stage. He muttered, “Looking good, Precious.”

Sloan tweeted about another exchange she had with Knight after he bombed his set:

Called me Precious when he got offstage. He fat shamed me cuz he bombed. He had been verbally attacking me all day. @amandaseales and the other comics defended me before the panel. — Dulcé Sloan (@dulcesloan) July 28, 2018

Knight did not release an apology but he did have this to say:

How about believing what we SEE Darren?? Like on video? Or what you – Darren Knight himself – wrote on your own social media?? pic.twitter.com/zyQ7e4m4iU — Jennifer Knecht (@_jenniferknecht) July 29, 2018

2. Knight Was Accused of Stealing The Jokes of Other Comedians

When Knight took the stage, he opened by saying, “To our wives and girlfriends, may they never meet.” If that sounds familiar to you, it’s because the “joke” belongs to Groucho Marx.

The first half of Knight’s set consisted of poop jokes and him trying to remember the name of the festival he was at in Montreal’s Monument-National Theater. He then boasted about being dubbed the “fastest rising comedian in American history.”

Darren Knight’s set at @justforlaughs tonight led me to apologize to everyone around me that not all of us (southern guys) are idiots. Dude forgets the name of the festival HE’S PERFORMING AT, makes diarrhea ‘jokes’, & then insults minorities. — McFoster (@mc_foster) July 28, 2018

He ended his set by telling the crowd they didn’t pay to come listen to him talk about race or sexual orientation “because that’s not what people want to hear.”

The fact that Knight’s jokes were not his own, has discredited him from taking another stage in connection to Variety, SNL and others (we’ll likely find).

3. Knight Was Booed Off Stage

At the end of Knight’s set, nobody knew what had just happened. Chris Redd, the event host, came staggering out commenting on how weird that was as the crowd booed Knight off the stage.

this comic said, on stage, that comics shouldn’t talk about race or sexuality and got booed by canadians do u kno how trash u gotta be to get booed by canadians — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) July 28, 2018

Other audience members chimed in about the experience:

Darren Knight is gonna make history by being the first person to ever be silently scrubbed from @variety's Comics To Watch list. — Faith Choyce (@faithchoyce) July 28, 2018

Many fans of the event reminded the organizers that being a YouTube star doesn’t make you a comedian.

Hey @Variety, YouTube stars aren’t comics. — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) July 28, 2018

There’s an art to stand-up that not all can master.

I was there, and what we're not talking about re: the Variety Comics To Watch show is how hard every other comic crushed and how fucking terrible Southern Mama's blowout was. Southern Mama was racist, the blowout was homophobic. — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) July 28, 2018

4. SNL’s Chris Redd Confronted Knight After The Show

After the show (which is documented in a series of videos Seales posted to her Instagram Stories) Redd confronted Knight about his poor performance.

Darren Knight AKA Southern Momma Booed Off Stage, Called Out By Comedians – CH News https://t.co/LKVFpspnc2 pic.twitter.com/sY5EeEnTkn — Comedy Hype (@ComedyHype_) July 28, 2018

In the videos, Redd shares a heated conversation with Knight, who storms off without remorse.

Redd can be heard screaming, “Real comics write real jokes!” as Knight whisks his hair back and forth and runs away.

5. This Speaks to a Larger Narrative About The Misplaced Pressure to Include Voices From The Trump Right: Seales

“This speaks to a larger narrative about the misplaced pressure to include voices from the Trump right in spaces simply to appease a demographic that is problematic and damaging to the upward advancement of larger society,” Seales said in an interview with Vulture.

Seales highlighted the fact that Knight’s Facebook posts speak of his support of people like Roseanne and reveals criticism of Maxine Waters and networks like BET.

Redd declined to comment when pursued by publications for a story, but he did dispell his thoughts on Twtiter: