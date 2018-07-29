Darren Knight: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Each year, ten of the best stand-up comedians in the country are chosen by Variety to showcase at Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch.
Some of this year’s best included: Insecure’s Amanda Seales, The Daily Show’s Dulcé Sloan, and American Vandal writer Jaboukie Young-White.
Then there was Darren Knight. Knight showed true potential, chosen because of his successful YouTube series where he plays a character he calls “Southern Momma.”
After releasing his documentary, Southern Momma: The Darren Knight Story, Knight was dubbed “the fastest rising comedian in American history.”
Here’s what you need to know about his showcase:
1. Knight Antagonized The Other Comedians Backstage Before he Even Took The Stage
In a statement to Vulture, Amanda Seales claimed that Knight antagonized both her and Sloan while they were waiting for the pre-show panel to begin, and then continued to do so during the panel.
Seales mentioned the need for comedians to use their platform to challenge racism and sexism, to which Knight responded, “Comedy shouldn’t be about attacking racists. That is ostracizing your audience.”
Seales heard Knight “fat shame” Sloan before taking the stage. He muttered, “Looking good, Precious.”
Sloan tweeted about another exchange she had with Knight after he bombed his set:
Knight did not release an apology but he did have this to say:
2. Knight Was Accused of Stealing The Jokes of Other Comedians
When Knight took the stage, he opened by saying, “To our wives and girlfriends, may they never meet.” If that sounds familiar to you, it’s because the “joke” belongs to Groucho Marx.
The first half of Knight’s set consisted of poop jokes and him trying to remember the name of the festival he was at in Montreal’s Monument-National Theater. He then boasted about being dubbed the “fastest rising comedian in American history.”
He ended his set by telling the crowd they didn’t pay to come listen to him talk about race or sexual orientation “because that’s not what people want to hear.”
The fact that Knight’s jokes were not his own, has discredited him from taking another stage in connection to Variety, SNL and others (we’ll likely find).
3. Knight Was Booed Off Stage
At the end of Knight’s set, nobody knew what had just happened. Chris Redd, the event host, came staggering out commenting on how weird that was as the crowd booed Knight off the stage.
Other audience members chimed in about the experience:
Many fans of the event reminded the organizers that being a YouTube star doesn’t make you a comedian.
There’s an art to stand-up that not all can master.
4. SNL’s Chris Redd Confronted Knight After The Show
After the show (which is documented in a series of videos Seales posted to her Instagram Stories) Redd confronted Knight about his poor performance.
In the videos, Redd shares a heated conversation with Knight, who storms off without remorse.
Redd can be heard screaming, “Real comics write real jokes!” as Knight whisks his hair back and forth and runs away.
5. This Speaks to a Larger Narrative About The Misplaced Pressure to Include Voices From The Trump Right: Seales
“This speaks to a larger narrative about the misplaced pressure to include voices from the Trump right in spaces simply to appease a demographic that is problematic and damaging to the upward advancement of larger society,” Seales said in an interview with Vulture.
Seales highlighted the fact that Knight’s Facebook posts speak of his support of people like Roseanne and reveals criticism of Maxine Waters and networks like BET.
https://twitter.com/search?f=images&vertical=default&q=darren%20knight&src=tyah
Redd declined to comment when pursued by publications for a story, but he did dispell his thoughts on Twtiter: