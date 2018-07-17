David Beador’s Girlfriend Lesley Cook: Who Is Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband Dating?

Shannon Beador and her ex-husband, David, have worked for years on their marriage, even after David admittedly had an affair with a woman who befriended Shannon. The woman’s name was Nicole McMackin. David admitted to cheating and made the commitment to attend counseling with Shannon.

Unfortunately for the couple, fans watched their marriage unravel on Real Housewives of Orange County. Then, after 17 years, on October 27, 2017, the Beadors released the following statement to The Daily Dish to announce their separation, “After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Since their separation, they have been embroiled in court meetings and custody battles. Their three daughters currently reside with Mom Shannon. During the custody issues, David Beador’s new girlfriend, Lesley Cook, spoke out to Us Weekly in defense of her man, saying, “I just wanted to speak out on David’s behalf because of all these negative things I have been reading about him being a bad dad. Please, this man goes above and beyond for his daughters.” Cook also said that David is an amazing dad and that, “His daughters are the absolute light in his life, and he loves them so very much. The girls will always come first.”

As for how Cook and David Beador first met, she told Us Weekly that, “We met at a SoulCycle class. We love to work out together.” The couple came out publicly via Instagram in January 2018 and ended up going away together for Valentine’s Day. In an Instagram post, Cook said, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the most kind, funny, motivated, loving & [hot] man! The sky is more blue & my coffee taste better with you in my life.” Cook’s Instagram handle is @lovinglifeinnewport.

According to E! News, a source said that David was quick to get into a relationship after splitting from Shannon. The source stated, “David wasted no time and has already started dating again and has moved on entirely. He’s been seeing this woman for at least a few weeks now and the word has spread around Newport Beach.”

In many of Cook’s Instagram photos, it appears that she, like David, is a single parent.

When David and Shannon Beador first broke up, Shannon told People, that her fellow Real Housewives of Orange County cast-mates have been very supportive of her during her difficult time. Shannon opened up to People, saying that, “This is not the path that I thought that I would be taking. To come from the highest of the highs last year to go to such a low so quickly? At the beginning when it starts to crumble, you think, ‘This is just a phase. It’ll get better.’ But it never did … As a mother you keep thinking about your daughters and you have to say, ‘This is an unhealthy environment.’ Not only is it unhealthy for me, but it’s unhealthy for my girls, too. They deserve a happy and joyful home, and I am providing that for them now.”

Like David, Shannon went on to date as well, but she is currently reported to be single.