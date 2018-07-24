David Beador’s Girlfriend Lesley Cook Has Met His Kids

On October 27, 2017, the Shannon and David Beador released this statement to The Daily Dish to announce their separation, “After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Since the split, the two have been involved in tabloid rumors and bitter custody battles. Their three daughters currently live with Shannon, but during the custody fights, David’s girlfriend, Lesley Cook, spoke out to Us Weekly, defending David’s parenting. Cook stated, “I just wanted to speak out on David’s behalf because of all these negative things I have been reading about him being a bad dad. Please, this man goes above and beyond for his daughters.” Cook also said that David is an amazing dad and that, “His daughters are the absolute light in his life, and he loves them so very much. The girls will always come first.”

So, has Cook even met the Beadors’ children yet? Shannon appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live and apparently her kids (Sophie, 17, Stella, 14, and Adeline, 14) have met Cook and they are getting along. Shannon told Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen that, “They’re OK with her. Sophie’s meeting her tomorrow night for the first time.”

Shannon then added, “My relationship with David today is no bueno. It is not good. Hopefully when we settle everything there will be more of a friendliness. But my kids are doing well, as well as can be expected. We’re trying to co-parent. They’re spending a lot of time with their dad. We’re trying to do it 50/50, and I want him to be a part of their lives.”

On the premiere episode of Real Housewives of Orange County season 13, Shannon opens up to fellow housewife Vicki Gunvalson, saying, “It’s understandable that at some point he’s gonna move on, but to know that I’m so easily replaceable within a couple months … and it hurt, and I cried a lot.”

Also on the premiere, cast member Tamra Judge implied that David met his girlfriend when he was still married to Shannon and that the two may have started seeing each other during that time. Cook has spoken out about the allegations and said that she and David didn’t meet until December 2017. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Cook said, “Tamra lied about us meeting in October … I assume that she did this to create more drama and bring in viewers, but it is 2018 and this type of bullying needs to stop … Tamra needs to put food on the table somehow, I assume. David and I didn’t even meet until the end of December and it was just by chance.”

Cook then added that, “I didn’t go after anyone’s husband … I am good mother and a good person.” As for what Cook thinks about Shannon and David’s kids, she said, “David and Shannon’s daughters are absolute sweethearts … And my daughter adores them.”

Fortunately for Shannon Beador, just as her ex-husband has, she has moved on in her own relationship and is reportedly dating a man named Scott Matteson.