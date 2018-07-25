Demi Lovato Is Alive, According to Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has taken to Twitter to share a message about Demi Lovato just hours after the singer was rushed to the hospital following an apparent drug overdose.

“We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you,” Gaga tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Lovato suffered an overdose and was hospitalized, according to TMZ. The report indicated that the “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer was found unconscious inside her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday. The initial report claimed that the singer overdosed on heroin, but TMZ has since spoken to a source close to the situation, who said that wasn’t the case.

“TMZ broke the story … law enforcement sources involved in the case told us it was an apparent heroin overdose, but the source close to Demi says no. The source would not say what drug caused her to OD, but as we reported she was given Narcan, which is used to counter the effects of opioids,” the site reported on Tuesday evening.

There hasn’t been any kind of official update on Lovato’s condition. Some outlets have reported that she is “stable,” but other updates have been changed or deleted. For example, People Magazine previously reported that Lovato was “okay and stable,” but later removed the word “okay” from its post. Additionally, Lovato’s aunt posted a couple of updates on her Facebook page, but later deleted them. One update read that Lovato was “awake and responsive.” A second read that Lovato was in “desperate need of prayers.”

A short while ago, Lovato’s rep told TMZ, “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy.”

Lovato has struggled with addiction, specifically with cocaine and Oxycontin addictions, for much of her life. Lovato had been sober for six years but had recently revealed that she had started using again. She shared the news in a single titled “Sober.” The candid ballad was Lovato’s way of sharing her struggle with the world. In one part of the song, Lovato offers her parents an apology, singing “Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore

And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”