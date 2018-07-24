WATCH: Demi Lovato on ‘Beat Shazam’ on July 24

Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance on Beat Shazam on July 24, the same day she was hospitalized after an apparent drug overdose. The episode airs on FOX at 8 p.m. A teaser was uploaded to the Beat Shazam YouTube channel on the morning of July 24, hours before paramedics were called to Lovato’s home on the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive. Host Jamie Foxx fools the contestants, and his daughter, Corinne, by introducing Lovato before saying he was kidding. The Oscar-winner then plays Lovato’s hit song, “Sorry Not Sorry.” After the song title is revealed, Lovato walks out to an insane reaction from the contestants and the studio audience.

TMZ first reported that Lovato had been rushed to an LA hospital after a “heroin overdose.” Hours before, Lovato tweeted out the trailer for the show to remind her fans to tune in:

Oh hi 😘 Guess who’s on @BeatShazamFOX tonight at 8/7c? pic.twitter.com/53v6PPb4oh — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 24, 2018

The TMZ report was later tempered by saying it was “an apparent heroin overdose.” TMZ also reported that Lovato was being treated with Narcan aka Naloxon Hydrochloride. The drug is commonly used to block the effects of opioids, especially in cases of overdose. Lovato was unconscious when emergency services arrived at her home.

According to her official website, Lovato is scheduled to perform in Atlantic City at Atlantic City Beach in New Jersey on July 26. Her next show after that isn’t scheduled until September 20’s show in Mexico City. On July 22, Lovato appeared at the California Mid-State Fair along with Iggy Azalea in Paso Robles. One review said described Azalea and Lovato getting “down and dirty” during their performance. A video circulated in the aftermath of the performance, apparently showing Lovato forgetting to the lyrics to her song, “Sober.”

On June 21, Lovato released the song “Sober” in which she discussed a slip from her sobriety. Lovato called the song, “My truth.” Among the lyrics to the song are, “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”