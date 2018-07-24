Demi Lovato Blonde: Singer Dyed Her Hair Before ‘Overdose’

Blonde-ish…… 💛 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

Demi Lovato died her hair blonde four days before she was hospitalized after an apparent drug overdose. On July 20, Lovato posted a photo to Instagram showing her new hair with the caption, “Blonde-ish.” Although a photo a day later, should Lovato with her traditional brown hair. The day before her overdose, Lovato was back to being blonde as she posted this stunning photo to her 69.5 million followers:

According to Lovato’s Instagram story, colorist Amber Maynard dyed the singer’s hair at Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles. Maynard later told Allure about the steps that were taken, “We started the process by using Joico Color Intensity Eraser and then highlighted using Joico Blonde Life. I custom-formulated her root shadow and toned with Joico Lumishine Demi-Permanent Liquid Color… Demi’s had dark hair for a long time — we thought what better way to switch it up than to go lighter and add extensions for length? It was such a pretty yet also soft shade and we haven’t done a blonde like this before on Demi.” Maynard told Allure that she has worked with Lovato for seven years. Maynard said the singer is “always open [to] change and willing to take risks.”

Maynard also reposted Lovato’s July 23 pic with her own caption that thanked her assistant, Anthony Holguin, for his work. Maynard also credited “a little help from a magical special secret that won’t be released till next year.”

Lovato sported blonde her previously, in October 2017:

And in July 2013:

💗 my Lovatics!!!! A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 2, 2013 at 6:59am PDT

In 2014, Lovato flirted with pink hair for a while:

And green hair in 2015:

Peace LA, elloooo London!!! ✌️✌️✌️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 11, 2014 at 6:02am PST

On July 24, TMZ reported that Lovato had been hospitalized after an apparent drug overdose. The website later said that Narcan had been administered to the singer. The Hollywood Reporter says that authorities were called to a home in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive after reports of female who had overdosed. Lovato’s home is along Laurel View Drive. People Magazine reported at 5 p.m. Eastern time that Lovato is “okay and stable.” People later quoted a source saying that contrary to early reports, the singer did not overdose on heroin.

Oh hi 😘 Guess who’s on @BeatShazamFOX tonight at 8/7c? pic.twitter.com/53v6PPb4oh — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 24, 2018

Just hours before her reported overdose, Lovato tweeted to remind her followers that she is due to appear on Beat Shazam tonight at 8 p.m. The show is pre-recorded. During her appearance on that show, Lovato has her trademark brown hair.