Demi Lovato Condition ‘Stable’ After Reported Overdose

Demi Lovato, the actress and singer known for her battles with depression and drug addiction that culminated in a song called “Sober,” has been hospitalized after a reported overdose.

What is known about Demi’s condition? According to TMZ, she was “unconscious” when paramedics arrived at her Hollywood Hills home. People Magazine then reported that Demi Lovato is “okay and stable,” per a source. However, People has now removed the word okay, without explanation, and is just reporting that Lovato is stable.

Fans were absolutely relieved to hear that preliminary news.

Her hospitalization was initially reported by TMZ as a heroin overdose, although that’s become less clear. The site updated its initial story to report that Lovato had suffered an “apparent heroin overdose.” People Magazine reports that a source says it wasn’t heroin.

TMZ broke the tragic news on July 24, 2018 that Demi had been rushed to the hospital. “Demi Lovato was rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering what appears to be a heroin overdose,” TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. TMZ initially reported that Lovato was being treated for the OD. Anthony Dominic, a former TMZ reporter, then wrote on Twitter, “I’m told that people close to Demi are saying it’s not heroin. TMZ has now changed their headline to ‘Apparent Heroine (sic) Overdose.’ Very different perception to a reader. Prayers for #DemiLovato.”

I'm told that people close to Demi are saying it's not heroin. TMZ has now changed their headline to "Apparent Heroine Overdose." Very different perception to a reader. Prayers for #DemiLovato. https://t.co/B3e6dzPi23 — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) July 24, 2018

Here’s what you need to know:

The Reported Overdose Occurred at a Home in the Hollywood Hills & TMZ Says Demi Was Given Narcan

TMZ provided the first details of what had happened to Lovato, writing, “Our sources say Demi was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, and is currently being treated. We do not know her condition.” The heroin overdose reports have terrified fans, who are wondering if Demi is dead or alive, and who are hoping for the best case scenario: That the singer will be OK.

The site then updated its story to read, “Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan — an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses — at her home. We’ve confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hollywood Hills.” Here is the emergency dispatch audio. In it, Demi is described as “unconscious,” although not by name.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, Narcan or Naloxone “is a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. It is an opioid antagonist—meaning that it binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids.”

The TMZ reports came before People Magazine reported that Demi is not dead and is in fact stable.

The Fire & Police Departments Confirmed an Emergency

Lovato’s struggles with substance abuse were used as grist for her artistry. Only last month, she revealed she had fallen off the wagon in a song called “Sober.”

The song’s lyrics go in part:

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang on the heartbreaking piano ballad. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

According to Page Six, the Los Angeles Fire Department “confirmed that emergency personnel received a call at 11:22 a.m. local time and responded to a residence on Lovato’s block shortly after. The fire department said that a 25-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said the department had responded to a “medical emergency” at a home on Lovato’s block at 11:40 a.m. Los Angeles time, reported Page Six.

Demi Has Spoken About Death in the Past & Fans Are Praying She’s OK

Fans are flooding social media with prayers for Demi.

One young woman wrote on Twitter, “I never understood how people felt so connected when a celeb they liked was injured or died. But @ddlovato showed me i wasn’t the only one fighting with mental illness. I truly hope she recovers and gets the help she needs and deserves.”

Demetria Devonne “Demi” Lovato was born August 20, 1992. According to Demi Lovato.org, Lovato is an “American actor, singer and songwriter. She is best known for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock and for her role as Charlotte Adams in the short five-minute Disney Channel series As The Bell Rings. Her debut album, Don’t Forget was released on September 23, 2008.”

The website continued. “Lovato was born in Dallas, Texas to Patrick Lovato and Dianna (Née Hart). She is of Hispanic, Irish and Italian descent. She has two sisters: Dallas Lovato, who is also an actress and singer and is five years older than Demi; and Madison DeLaGarza her half-sister, who is ten years younger than Demi. Her mother, Dianna Hart, was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and country recording artist; her father, Patrick, moved to New Mexico after their marriage ended in 1994.”

Demi has spoken openly about being suicidal in the past, although it’s not clear whether the reported overdose was accidental in this case.

Demi Lovato has spoken in the past very candidly about her fascination with death. “The very first time I was suicidal was when I was seven. I had this fascination with death,” she told Dr. Phil in an interview. “I have experienced things that I have not talked about, and I don’t know if I ever will talk about. But at seven, I knew that if I were to take my own life, that the pain would end.”

Other fans chastised those who were spreading false rumors on Twitter when Demi’s condition is not clear. “Stop retweeting unconfirmed news about Demi Lovato being dead! Have some respect,” demanded one fan to another.

According to The New York Daily News, “She said the first time her suicidal thoughts returned when she was 12 and being bullied and she resorted to drugs and drinking.” She has also spoken openly about cutting, depression, and drug addiction over the years.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about Demi Lovato’s condition.