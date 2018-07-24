Demi Lovato Death Hoax Surfaces After Overdose

A short while after TMZ reported that Demi Lovato had suffered an overdose and was hospitalized, a death hoax surfaced on social media. Several people have been tweeting that TMZ reported that Lovato has died, but the outlet has not given an update on Lovato’s condition.

“Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan — an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses — at her home. We’ve confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hollywood Hills,” TMZ reported. “Paramedics found Demi unconscious when they arrived at her home,” reads the outlet’s latest update at 4:48 p.m. Eastern.

People Magazine reported that Lovato is currently “stable.”

“LAPD and LAFD responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.” the Los Angeles Police Department told People, adding that the 25-year-old patient was transported to a local hospital.

According to the TMZ report, Lovato was out with friends on Monday night, celebrating a birthday. She appeared “happy” in the photos.

All other reports at this time indicate that Lovato is alive, after receiving treatment at her home in the Hollywood Hills and then being rushed to a nearby hospital. There have been several unconfirmed rumors floating around that Lovato is “brain dead,” but no media outlets have confirmed or denied these rumors.

You can read some of the misleading and untrue tweets below:

Lovato has struggled with addiction for much of her adult life. After being sober for six years, however, she recently revealed that she had started using again. She shared this difficult news in her single, “Sober.” You can read some of the lyrics below.

I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know why

I do it every, every, every time

It’s only when I’m lonely

Sometimes I just wanna cave

And I don’t wanna fight

I try and I try and I try and I try and I try

Just hold me, I’m lonely. Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore

And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor

To the ones who never left me

We’ve been down this road before

I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.

You can listen to “Sober” below.

Before releasing this song, a photo of Lovato holding what appeared to be a beer surfaced online and fans were quick to assume that Lovato had started drinking again.

“I don’t have to defend anything but it was Red Bull,” she tweeted at the time. You can see that photo below.

When Lovato was given the “Spirit of Sobriety” award at the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular in September 2017, she gave a very moving speech.

“Every day is a battle. You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well,” she said.