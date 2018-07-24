Demi Lovato Timeline of Drug Use & Rehab History

On Tuesday afternoon, TMZ reported that Demi Lovato was rushed to an LA hospital after what appeared to be a heroin overdose.

The outlet states that Demi was taken from a home in the Hollywood Hills to the hospital just before noon on Tuesday. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Demi has struggled with drug and alcohol addictions, bipolar disorder, and an eating disorder, and has been very open about her visits to rehab centers to combat these illnesses. Here’s a timeline of what we know about Demi’s battle with addiction:

At age 18, Demi underwent rehab after a physical altercation with a backup dancer on the Camp Rock 2 tour. She sought rehab for “physical and emotional issues”.

E! Online states that, specifically, Demi’s issues in 2010 stemmed from “anorexia, bulimia, and cutting”. It was during her time at this treatment center that Demi was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Speaking to People in 2011, she bravely admitted, “I never found out until I went into treatment that I was bipolar.” She added, “Looking back it makes sense… There were times when I was so manic, I was writing seven songs in one night and I’d be up until 5:30 in the morning.”

In January 2013, Demi checked into a sober living home in Los Angeles. E! reports that she stayed there for about a year.

It was around this time that Demi was quoted as telling Access Hollywood that she “couldn’t go without 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine.”

Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2018

In March 2018, Demi celebrated five years of sobriety. She announced the news with a tweet that read, “Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. 🙏🏼”

In 2016, Demi sat down with Refinery 29 to discuss her struggle with addiction. She opened up, saying, “Prior to getting sober, I was one of those people who was like, I don’t give a fuck, whatever. And I used that as an excuse to do whatever I wanted. I was a nightmare to work with.” Asked to describe her bad behavior, she is unforgiving of her former self: “Just bitchy, a cunt.” When her tour meltdown finally forced her into rehab, she went for three months, if only in search of a respite from being so angry and sad.