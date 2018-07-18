Destiny’s Child Singer Michelle Williams Checks Into Rehab For Depression

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams has recently checked herself into rehab for depression, according to TMZ. Williams is reportedly getting treatment right outside of Los Angeles and has already been there for several days.

In a statement on Tuesday (as seen above), Williams said, “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing. I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

She continued, “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need.”

Williams ended her statement by words of hope: “If you change your mind, you can change your life.”

Williams hasn’t made a statement about her recent decision to enter a treatment facility, but she has been open about her struggles with mental illness in the past.

“I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that I was suffering from depression,” Williams said in an interview on The Talk.

“I was in my thirties [when I realized]… so I’ve been suffering since the age of 13 or 15. Like I said, at that age, I didn’t know what to call it.”

Williams continued, “So many people are walking around acting like they have it all together, you know, and they’re suffering, so for years I’m in one of the top selling female groups of all time, suffering from depression. When I disclosed it to our manager at the time, bless his heart, he was like, ‘Y’all just signed a multi-million dollar deal, what do you have to be depressed about?’ So I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m just tired.'”

Williams later explained, “I want to normalize this mental health discussion.”

Williams recently became engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson after dating him for a year. To People Magazine, Johnson said of their relationship, “When we met, both of us were in very similar places on a personal level. Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.”

Williams added, “I didn’t even tell any people I was talking to Chad. I wanted to treat this relationship differently because obviously all my past relationships have failed. I didn’t want to talk about another relationship that possibly wasn’t gonna go anywhere.”