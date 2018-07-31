‘Dancing with the Stars Jrs’: Who Will Host the Show?

On Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly revealed that Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz will be hosts of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

In a statement to ET, Muniz said, “When they finally called that it was happening, I was so excited because I had such an amazing time on Dancing With the Stars… So, to be able to stay in the family and get to experience it from a different perspective and get to host the new show, like, I was thrilled. And I’m so glad to be doing it with Jordan because we have so much fun together. It’s going to be awesome!”

Fisher added, “It’s Dancing With the Stars as you know it… It’s people you are familiar with and that you love. It’s a stage that you’re familiar with, that you love, but it’s [all] brand new. It’s the same show — it’s the same feeling of sitting down and watching people compete in something that they’ve never done before.”

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz is most famous for playing the role of Malcolm in the Fox television series Malcolm in the Middle. In 2003, he was considered one of the most wealthy teenagers in Hollywood.

In 2008, Muniz took to the race track to test out his talents in an open-wheel racing career.

Muniz received an Emmy Award for his role in Malcolm in the Middle. He also earned the Young Star Award from The Hollywood Reporter.

Jordan Fisher

pretty sure I was about to sneeze A post shared by Jordan Fisher (@jordan_fisher) on Jun 8, 2018 at 3:18pm PDT

Jordan Fisher is a singer, actor, and dancer, and released his self-titled EP in August 2016.

Fisher has held roles in shows like The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and movies like Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2, and Grease: Live. He’s even featured on the Moana soundtrack.