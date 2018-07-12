WATCH: Emmys Nominations 2018 for Primetime Awards

The 2018 Primetime Emmy nominations will air this morning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT according to ABC. You can watch the announcement in the video below. The nominations for the ceremony will be announced from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California.

You will be able to scan the usual network and news stations for coverage, but if you want a direct feed, you will be able to stream the announcement on Emmys.com. If you click here, you will be able to stream the announcement ceremony for free. You can also watch a live stream on the Emmy Awards’ Facebook or YouTube pages.

The announcements will be hosted by Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold. Wiley, who has appeared in The Handmaid’s Tale and Orange Is the New Black, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series during least year’s ceremony, and Eggold is starring in the upcoming NBC drama New Amsterdam. Hayma Washington, the chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, will also be joining the duo during the livestream.

Washington was appointed to the position of chairman in 2016, and has been vocal about his mission to expand the Emmy format to account for cable, streaming, and the increasingly large influence of Netflix. “At the end of the day, we are the arbitrator of the Emmy, which is the mark of excellence. All those different formats and possibilities to me is what makes it exciting,” he told Variety.

“Sure, they have different interests. They come from different directions. But at the end of the day, I think we’re all interested in making quality content. That’s how I look at it. It’s just more opportunities for us to be exposed to something.”

Washington, also spoke on the topic of diversity and how that factors into the voting process. “Obviously, we hope that television always is a good reflection of the culture that views it. We applaud any inclusion and diversity in the industry,” he explained. “We are always excited when we see the programming that comes into this submission period. We’re happy because it seems to be balanced, and it’s a reflection of the culture.”

The Emmy Awards will air on Monday, September 17th on NBC, and it will hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, the hosts of “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live. The ceremony will air from 8 to 11 p.m. (5 to 8 p.m. PT) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

A number of popular shows will be in the running for nominations, most notably Game of Thrones, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Atlanta.