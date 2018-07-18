ESPYs 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Awards Online

The 2018 ESPYs air tonight, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET, on the ABC network, with race car driver Danica Patrick as the host. This is actually the first year in the history of the awards show that a female is hosting the event. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including the ABC network (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the ESPYs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the ESPYs live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

The ABC channel (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both packages, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the awards show live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Digital Platforms

You can also watch the ESPYs on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app. Because it’s an ABC broadcast, it can be watched on these platforms for free without cable if you have a participating internet service provider (ISP), but even if you don’t have a participating ISP, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch the game on the ESPN platforms.

Some of the major honors being given out tonight include the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V. Award for Perseverance, the Pat Tillman Award for Service and the Best Coach Award. Representatives of the survivors who spoke out against former Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar are this year’s recipients of the Arthur Ashe Award. Jim Kelly is taking home the Jimmy V. Award for his battle with cancer and Jake Wood is being given the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

As for this year’s Best Coach Award, it is being presented posthumously to Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel, and Chris Hixon. These three were coaches who sacrificed their lives at the Parkland shooting.