Garrett Yrigoyen Ex-Wife Kayla Cunningham’s Wedding Photos

Garrett Yrigoyen is one of the front-runners on The Bachelorette 2018, vying for the heart of Becca Kufrin. But, this is not his first time being in love. Previously, he was married to a woman named Kayla Cunningham, for just a couple months. Get to know more about the ex-couple in some of the best still shots from their wedding video below.

Going into Yrigoyen’s hometown date with Kufrin, he talked about his family’s agricultural business and wanted to know about Kufrin’s stance on kids. He also opened up about his failed marriage, telling Kufrin that the last time he brought a girl home to meet his family was his ex-wife. It makes sense that his family would be a bit guarded on tonight’s episode, then. ABC reported that, “Becca fears she has an uphill battle to prove to his family that she will be a good fit for them after his past romantic complications. His family is cautiously curious about Becca. Conversations take on an emotional tone when the troubling memories of Garrett’s divorce re-emerge.”

Some of Yrigoyen’s family members are worried about his relationship with Kufrin since three other men are still in the picture. Yrigoyen’s mother, in particular, voices that she does not want to see her son get hurt.

During his hometown date with Kufrin, she asked him when his relationship changed with his ex-wife and he said it was after they moved in together. An example of an issue, given by him, was that she allegedly would try to take him away from his family. When his family would visit about once a year, he said that she wouldn’t want to invest in the time they were there to be with them. Instead, he claimed she would try to pull him away from them. Yrigoyen’s sister, Allison, said that his past relationship changed his dynamic with the family and that she worries about him.

When Yrigoyen’s mother sits down with Kufrin, she asks her what struck her first about her son. Kufrin then went on to talk about how she gave Yrigoyen the first impression rose this season. Yrigoyen’s mom said that her son has deep values and said that she was happy Kufrin came from a similar background.

Yrigoyen’s sister, Allison, opens up during the hometown dates and says she worries about him getting hurt again. She also said that when her brother’s marriage broke up, it killed him. Yrigoyen’s father had similar words to say. Kufrin was concerned, asking his father if he thought his son was ready to move on in a committed relationship.

Yrigoyen’s dad asked Kufrin to just be honest with Yrigoyen if he’s not the one for her. She promised complete honesty when it comes to her feelings.

OKHereIsTheSituation has reported that the ex-couple’s wedding was on September 19, 2015 and they divorced after just about 6 months together. The divorce was finalized on March 25, 2016. According to divorce papers on Radar Online, the ex-couple married in Newcastle, California.