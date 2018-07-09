Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Rock star Gene Simmons has settled out of court with an alleged victim who had accused him of touching her inappropriately. The Blast is reporting that during a hearing on July 2nd, the accuser’s attorney told the court that his client had reached an agreement with Simmons. According to court documents, the woman is a “long-time on-air personality for a local rock station.” She chose to remain unnamed and is referred to as Jane Doe in the official court transcript.

The Alleged Victim Claims Simmons Groped Her While Taking a Promotional Photo

The lawsuit , filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, has been going on since December 2017. The alleged victim states that she became uncomfortable while interviewing KISS bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley at the Rock & Brews restaurant at the San Manuel Casino in November of 2017. (The restaurant chain is owned by the KISS band members).

The plaintiff claims that Simmons turned her questions into sexual innuendos. She says he repeatedly grabbed her hand, commenting that she “must use lotion.” The lawsuit goes on to allege that Simmons kept forcefully placing her hand on his knee, and that he struck her throat. Then while posing for a photo after the interview, she claims Simmons touched her buttocks.

The lawsuit includes accusations of sexual battery, gender violence, battery and assault. Simmons’ restaurant chain Rock & Brews was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The Alleged Victim Chose to Remain Anonymous

The alleged victim’s attorney, Willie Wiliams, explained in a December interview with the San Bernardino Times why his client decided to file a lawsuit. “My client is embarrassed and humiliated by the incident with Mr. Simmons. She filed suit because she wanted to make a strong statement that this behavior is unacceptable and she wants to see an end to this type of behavior.” He also stressed that she did not want publicity from this situation.

Simmons Denied Any Wrongdoing

Gene Simmons never admitted to doing anything wrong. The terms of the settlement with the alleged victim have not been made public, and it’s unclear whether it includes a financial payout. (Simmons’ net worth is estimated at $300 million).

Since the agreement was reached out of court, the attorneys will now file a request to officially dismiss the case.