George Clooney’s Motorcycle Crash in Italy: What Happened

George Clooney was rushed to the hospital after suffering minor injuries in a motorcycle crash in Sardinia Italy. He was filming for Channel 4 TV series Catch-22 when the accident occurred and CNN has reported that Clooney is expected to return to filming in a few days. In Catch-22, Clooney plays an Air Force commander named Scheisskopf. The six-part drama is based on Joseph Heller’s classic novel and it is set to be released in 2019.

According to the Associated Press, Clooney was released from the John Paul II hospital, according to officials and wife Amal had rushed to her husband’s side. La Nuova reported that Clooney and his wife left the hospital together in a private car. They were believed to have left through a side exit, avoiding paparazzi.

Clooney was actually thrown from his motorbike scooter when he was hit by a car, according to BBC, as he was leaving his hotel in Costa Corallina. The accident happened at 8:15 a.m. local time on the SS125, which iss a local street in Olbia-Murta Maria.

Carabinieri officer Alberto Cicognani was the driver of the Mercedes car that hit Clooney after failing to stop at a turn, as reported by CNN. People also reported that the driver did not “respect the right of way” when cutting across Clooney’s path, resulting in the accident. Cicognani told CNN he spoke with Clooney after the crash, who said he was “fine”.

Clooney is believed to have sustained a minor knee injury in the crash. Giovanni Mannoni, a police commander in Olbia, stated that Clooney would be monitored by the hospital as an outpatient for 20 days. Clooney left the hospital at 10 a.m. local time, after being escorted there by ambulance and receiving medical attention.

Prior to being taken to the hospital, at the scene, Clooney had complained of “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm.” He reportedly received an MRI at the hospital, according to People.

This is not Clooney’s first time in a motorcycle crash. According to China Daily, in 2007, Clooney and an ex-girlfriend (Sarah Larson) were injured when their motorcycle collided with a car in Weehawken, New Jersey. Clooney suffered a broken rib and scrapes, while Larson broke her foot.

Clooney’s spokesman, Stan Rosenfield, explained the accident to the media, relaying that, “He’s doing fine. He has a broken rib, it’s very painful and it’ll take a long time to heal … The car signaled left. George was riding to the right. The driver decided to make an abrupt right turn and clipped George.” Clooney was reported treated at Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, at the time of the incident.

The driver of the Mazda involved in the crash was identified as Albert Sciancaledore, according to People. A witness who assisted the actor at the scene, Jerry Zaslavsky, recalled that, “He seemed concerned for his friend and quiet. She wasn’t seriously injured, but he was making sure she was fine. He was concerned just as anyone would be … It was a beautiful day. He was probably enjoying a wonderful afternoon, and as soon as he crested the hill and got this beautiful view Manhattan, he gets into this accident.”