Hailey Baldwin’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Over the weekend, model Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber reportedly became engaged, after a multiple year, on-again off-again romance that’s been going on since 2016. Though Baldwin and Bieber have yet to publicly confirm the engagement, their family members have posted cryptic (yet pretty obvious) statements on social media congratulating the celebrities on their engagement.

Hailey Baldwin’s father, Stephen Baldwin, posted an especially obvious statement on Twitter. Though it has since been removed, AOL News reports that he wrote, “Sweet smile on my face! Me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 gods will!! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB. Let’s all pray for His will to be done. Love you 2 so much!!!”

Stephen Baldwin also reportedly tagged Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, and his father, Jeremy Bieber, in the post, adding “Congrats” with a red heart emoji.

With an actor father, two actor uncles and multiple models as relatives, Hailey Baldwin’s family is filled with actors, models and entertainers. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Despite His Own Fame, Her Father Made an Effort to Keep Her Out of the Spotlight When She Was Little

Though Baldwin grew up in a star-studded family, she had a far different childhood than friends like Kendall Jenner who were raised in the limelight. Baldwin was homeschooled for most of her childhood, in the suburban neighborhood of Rockland County, New York, where her family lives.

Baldwin was also raised in a religious household, and cited her religious faith as a crucial part of her identity in an interview with Teen Vogue. “I was raised in church,” Baldwin said. “I was brought up in that life, and I think that it’s very important for everybody to be in touch with their spirituality and to have a relationship with God.”

She added, “A lot of my closest friends, people that I trust the most…are all people that are in my church and people that are kind of trying to guide me from the outside perspective. I think that’s so big for me, because if you have everybody in the same industry as you doing the same thing as you, it’s easy to get a little bit wrapped up and…lost. My family and people that I have around me personally are the reasons why I think I’m able to stay very true to myself and very grounded.”

2. Her Father, Stephen Baldwin, Loves Donald Trump

Despite the fact that his actor brother, Alec Baldwin, routinely makes appearances on SNL for the sole purpose of satirizing Donald Trump’s presidency, Stephen Baldwin is reportedly a massive Trump supporter, to the point of it causing rifts within his family.

Stephen Baldwin has previously said he hasn’t spoken with his brother Alec since 2016 due to their political arguments, and in an interview with The Times UK, Hailey Baldwin cited her own struggles with her father’s beliefs.

“That was a very hurtful situation for me,” she said. “I love my father, he’s an amazing dad, but we so strongly disagreed on [the election]. He and my sister strongly disagreed on it. My sister’s husband, like everyone on our side, just doesn’t agree with him. We don’t talk about it now. It’s not worth the argument.”

She added, “Everything that’s happening in the world is so crazy, but if any positivity is coming out of it, it’s teaching young people to stand up and be vocal… I’ve been trying to find ways to get more involved with people my age and make changes for things that matter.”

3. Her Cousin, Ireland Baldwin, and Sister, Alaia Baldwin, Are Also Models

Acting isn’t the only star-studded career that runs in the family: several of Hailey Baldwin’s relatives are models, too. Her older sister Alaia Baldwin has been modeling since 2013, and has spoken out about the often unattainable expectations of body size in the modeling industry.

To Marie Claire, Alaia Baldwin said, “People are saying ‘oh, [Gigi Hadid] is doing this and the whole world is changing.’ Realistically, the whole world is not changing for the rest of us. If I walked into a casting and I had gained ten pounds, I would be told to lose weight.”

Another model in the family is Ireland Baldwin, who is currently one of the faces for Guess, a brand that Hailey Baldwin has modeled for extensively in the past. Ireland Baldwin has also spoken out about the harsh standards in the modeling industry, and once penned a piece about her own struggles with an eating disorder and her decision to love her body.

She wrote, “I get those comments about how I am too fat to model, how I am not model material, how I am an unattractive girl, how I am too tall, etc. I understand. I don’t look as glamourous as Rosie Huntington-Whitely when leaving the gym. I’m actually really sweaty. Like really sweaty … I understand that I am not a size .008. What I don’t fully understand, is what is the good in commenting on a photo of a 17 year old girl and calling her fat, ugly, etc?”

4.Her Mother Was Asked Out By Leonardo DiCaprio

💙❤️ A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT

Though Hailey Baldwin has been linked to Drake, Shawn Mendes and many other A-listers, it was her mother who reportedly caught the eye of Leonardo DiCaprio, according to The Famous People. She reportedly told DiCaprio that he should probably ask her husband for his permission first.

Though DiCaprio seemed to be more focused on her mother at the time, he’s also spent time with Hailey Baldwin herself since that original meeting. According to the Daily Mail, he and his girlfriend Camilla Morrone had dinner with Hailey Baldwin in New York City in May.

5.Her Uncles Alec and Daniel Have Repeatedly Made Headlines, And Not Always in a good way

The Baldwin brothers are no strangers to making headlines. Daniel Baldwin has been divorced four times, even going so far as to file a restraining order against his fourth wife, Joanne Smith-Baldwin, due to her alleged substance abuse. Daniel Baldwin has also been to rehab on several occasions, and even talked publicly about his addictions on the reality television show, “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew.”

Additionally, Daniel Baldwin has also been arrested on four separate occasions, according to ABC News, one of those arrests being for driving 80 miles an hour into two parked cars with a suspended license.

Hailey Baldwin’s other famous uncle, Alec Baldwin, has had his own set of run-ins with the headlines. His most infamous moment was when TMZ released a recording of a voicemail he left for his daughter, Ireland, in 2007, calling her a “rude, thoughtless little pig” and insulting his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, as well. Alec Baldwin has since publicly apologized for the incident.

Neither Daniel Baldwin nor Alec Baldwin have yet to make a public statement about their niece’s engagement to Bieber.