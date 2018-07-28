Hallmark’s ‘Love on Safari’: Learn All About the Cast & Movie

Hallmark’s first Summer Nights movie, Love on Safari, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Hallmark favorite Lacey Chabert, who just hosted the Countdown to Christmas preview special. This movie is especially great because of the filming location and all the wonderful exotic wildlife that you’ll be seeing during the film. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about Love on Safari.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

The movie premiers Saturday, July 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you miss the premiere, encores will air Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m., Aug. 5 at 3 p.m., Aug. 10 at 6 p.m., and Aug. 25 at 5 p.m.

The movie stars Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor, and Brittany Bristow. Here’s the synopsis: “After Kira inherits a wildlife reserve in South Africa, she travels there to meet the no-nonsense head ranger, Tom. When she learns the reserve is in financial jeopardy and she may have to sell it to her uncle’s competitor, Tom urges her to save it by taking her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals, and hopefully him.”

Lacey Chabert stars as Kira Slater. Lacey is a favorite in the Hallmark universe and she frequently stars in some of their best movies. Lacey’s feature film debut was Lost in Space in 1998. Her versatile resume includes Party of Five, All My Children, Baby Daddy, A Little Piece of Heaven, What if God Were the Sun?, Moonlight in Vermont, All of My Heart, Matchmaker Santa, A Royal Christmas, The Color of Rain, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care, The Brooke Ellison Story, and more. Her Hallmark movies in particular include All of My Heart, Moonlight in Vermont, The Sweetest Christmas, Matchmaker Santa, My Secret Valentine, and more.

Jon Cor stars as Tom Anderson. He’s an actor, martial artist, hobby musician, and former Ford model. He has starred in Dark Matter, Freeform’s Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, and many independent productions. He’s also a writer and his first novel is called In Heat.

Brittany Bristow stars as Ally Botsman. She’s a Canadian actress who’s been acting since she was six. Her credits include Saul: The Journey to Damascus, Wildlife Quest: Season 2, and five Hallmark movies.

Jonathan Roxmouth stars as Brad Wilson, Kira’s boyfriend. He’s a South African actor who began his professional career in 2006 when he played Vince Fontaine/Teen Angel in a production of Grease.

Abigail Kubeka stars as Lwazi. She’s a South African singer, songwriter, and actress. She’s starred on Generations (SABC), The Jakes Are Missing, The Long Rung, An African American, and more.

Francis Chouler stars as Artie Harrington, Jr. He’s a South African actor from Cape Town whose first leading role was the Bollywood film Crook. He’s also appeared in the Netflix series Crown, among other appearances.

Also starring in the movie are:

Barbora Tellinger stars as Evelyn Bagwell. She’s a jazz singer and songwriter in South Africa.

Barbora Tellinger stars as Evelyn Bagwell. She's a jazz singer and songwriter in South Africa.

Mark Richardson stars as John Bagwell.

John Indi stars as S'bu. He's known for many roles, including Mandela, A Far Off Place, and Incident at Victoria Falls.

Sechaba Ramphele stars as Artie's assistant.

Patrick Lyster stars as Glen Woods.

Schelaine Bennett stars as Vicky.

Xabiso Ngqabe stars as Jason, a member of the Ukuthula staff. You can read an interview with him by My Devotional Thoughts here.

Here are more photos of the movie.

What did you think about the film? Let us know in the comments below.