Demi Lovato Is NOT Dead After Reports of Heroine Overdose

Demi Lovato has made headlines today as she faces a life-threatening event, leaving fans wondering if she is dead or alive. Star Demi Lovato suffered a heroine overdose and was taken to the hospital after receiving treatment at her Hollywood Hills home, according to TMZ. Lovato was reportedly treated with Narcan to reverse the effects of the drug overdose, as reported by Page Six.

People has reported that Demi Lovato is currently “stable” at a Los Angeles hospital, according to a source. She was originally found unconscious and was transported to the hospital around 11:40 a.m. PT on July 24, 2018. The night before, TMZ reported that she was out celebrating a friend’s birthday in West Hollywood, California.

In recent months, Lovato celebrated six years sober, but in June 2018, she released a song called “Sober”. Lyrics to the song stated:

Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore. And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again. I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.

Page Six reported that Lovato began to cry during an emotional performance of the song at a concert in Brazil, shortly after it was released. After the song came out, a source told ET Online that, “Demi relapsed and started drinking alcohol again. Her song is intense, but that’s how she deals. She has to be brutally honest and put it out there so that she’s not burdened with holding on to her struggles privately.”

Fans have been leaving well wishes on Lovato’s latest Instagram photo and Twitter is filled with hashtags devoted to the star’s recovery from this tragic incident. #PrayForDemi and #StayStrongDemi have flooded Twitter. One commenter on Lovato’s Instagram wrote, “We’re right here,waiting for you no matter what! You’re health rn is all that matters,take all the time in the world if you need it but take care of yourself warrior.” Another user wrote, “Please wake up baby, we need you and your music in our life.”

In addition to fans reaching out online, fellow celebrities and musicians have also been sending their prayers and writing kind words on social media. Miss Elliott wrote on Twitter, “Sending Prayers for Demi Lovato you just never know what people are going through so please have compassion & no jokes but let’s be encouraging so she will get the help she needs.” Adam Lambert tweeted, “Hang in there @ddlovato – sending good energy and love.” And, Ellen DeGeneres wrote this message on Twitter, “I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.” They are just a few of the stars who have reached out online.

Over the years, Lovato has battled substance abuse, bulimia and bipolar disorder. When it came to her struggles with mental illness, she revealed to Rolling Stone that, “If anything, I’m proud to be bipolar and speak about it. Bipolar is a mood disorder. I deal with mood swings, I deal with episodes of mania, and bipolar-depression phases as well. But I’ve used my voice to help others, and I feel proud that I’ve been able to do that.”